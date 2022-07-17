PTI fighting against ECP, authorities: Hammad Azhar

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hamad Azhar on Sunday expressed confidence that the party will emerge victorious in the by-elections in Punjab.

While speaking to media, the former federal minister said members of the provincial assembly are leaving the government and coming to the opposition.

He said that the incompetence of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is visible during the bypolls. However, he said they will emerge victorious despite the hurdles by the authorities.

Hammad Azhar completely excluded PML-N out of the equation explaining that PTI is competing against foreign conspiracy and ECP. “Our fight is against the authorities, PML-N has no existence,” he added.

He said the nation’s sovereignty was given away and these inept people were imposed. He said that they provide shelters to the poor but the current rulers did not come to give relief to masses.

Advertisement

“This is a fascist government, their interior minister threatens everyone,” he complained. He said the turncoat will increase and the results will be visible by the evening.

Hamad Azhar said that the incompetence of the Election Commission is visible everywhere. “Our workers are excited and we will win,” he added.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Usman Dar visited constituency PP 168 of Lahore. He hoped that the polling process would continue peacefully. “The wickets of PML-N have started falling, four to five more resignations are coming,” said Dar.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill accused opponents of casting fake votes in Muzaffargarh, saying they had reports of rigging in the constituency. He accused Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh of working on behest of the Sharif family.

He said that fake votes are being cast in two constituencies of Muzaffargarh and PTI’s polling agents were removed from polling stations 44 and 46 in PP-272. He said the government should refrain from rigging and gake rulers will be decisively defeated.

Advertisement

Also Read ‘Credit of Pakistan’s removal from FATF grey list goes to Hammad Azhar’ ISLAMABAD: Formal federal minister for finance and revenue Shaukat Tarin on Friday...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com