Imran Khan to kick-off election campaign for Punjab bypolls on July 7

Imran Khan will kickoff election campaigning from Lahore

He will address 16 political rallies from July 7-15

He will address three constituencies of Lahore on July 15

The bypolls for 20 Punjab Assembly seats will be held on July 17 Advertisement

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released the election campaigning schedule of chairman Imran Khan for the upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

The bypolls for 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17. According to the schedule, Imran Khan will embark on a whirlwind tour and address 16 public rallies from July 7-15.

On July 7, Imran Khan will kickoff the election campaign and address meetings in PP-158 Lahore in the constituency of PTI candidate Akram Usman. He will then address party workers in PP-140 Sheikhupura.

On July 8, he will address public gatherings in PP-83 Khushab and PP-7 Rawalpindi. On July 9, he will address meetings at PP 125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal. On July 11, he will address in PP-224 and PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.

On July 12, Imran Khan will address rallies in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. On July 13, he will campaign in PP-127 Jhang, PP-97 Faisalabad. On July 14 Imran Khan will address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan.

Advertisement

Finally, on July 15, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore and address rallies in three constituencies of PP-167, 168 and 170.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has also started election campaign for candidates contesting the by-polls. The PML-N will hold worker conventions in constituencies where by-polls will be held.

Maryam addressed rallies in PP-167 Lahore constituency on Saturday and PP-158 on Sunday. She will address the PP-170 constituency on Monday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan decided to give a tough time to dissident members in the upcoming Punjab by-elections and warned people from voting against turncoats.

The former prime minister directed the party leadership to launch a campaign to mobilize party workers in the relevant constituencies.

Advertisement

Also Read PTI Chairman Imran Khan to visit Lahore for by-election campaign Four provincial constituencies - PP-158, PP-170, PP-167 and PP-168 are up for...

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com