PTI Jalsa Athara Hazari: Imran Khan addresses party workers

ATHARA HAZARI: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed a gathering before the by-elections on Wednesday, saying, “I came here to you because the last Member of Parliament whom you elected turned a dissident.”

“We are part of the Ummah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). From Quetta to Gawadar to Karachi and the rest of Pakistan, we are all united by the La Ilaha Illallah. We all recognize Allah as our God, and there is no other. We couldn’t fathom this unique kinship. This is why my country was unable to become a world power, ” he said.

According to BOL News, Imran Khan stated, “Our ideological mentors were Allama Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. They were God-fearing and honest people. Iqbal sought to establish an independent nation based on the Riasat e Madinah ideals of justice, humanism, and self-sufficiency. Unfortunately, we did not live up to their standards.”

“The upcoming by-elections on Sunday will determine the fate of our country. I’ve assigned you the task of going door-to-door and educating people, particularly ladies.” We must win this election for the sake of the country’s future. He went on to say that we must save our country from the slaves of America.

“If we were in another nation, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, or Australia, we would have just been concerned with campaigns and elections.”

During his address, Imran Khan stated that Nawaz Sharif used to bring his umpire when he played cricket 40 years ago. His companies are not without corruption. Nawaz Sharif established 18 industries by taking loans from the government banks and not repaying them. “We reject the ECP chief, dissidents, and the PML-N. Mister x has sent mister y to Multan. They have been given orders to win the election, and we have the entire nation on our side, similar to how the Pakistani team destroyed India in India. Even with the umpires, we will win this match, “He said.

Imran Khan stated, “64 percent of young people in Pakistan live in Pakistan, and I wish you all to vote for PTI on Sunday.” For 2.5 years, PTI pushed to establish an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for clean elections. For 32 years, these two families (Zardari and Nawaz) ruled. They have forged votes all over the place. The chief election commissioner also got his hands on them and prevented the EVM from functioning.

“Before the Sindh LG polls, the ECP chief should have resigned. They obtained 15% of the seats without having an election. Sindh’s ECP chief works for the government. We asked for open voting in the Senate. Parliamentarians sell their votes. We went to the Supreme Court to let the senators vote publicly. The SC directed the ECP to reveal the votes of the members of the senate, but ECP did conspiracy and didn’t let that happen. The son of Yusuf Gilani was also caught collecting money in return for votes.”

Khan stated that the moral standards of other countries are far superior. Because the head’s character is superior to the people. “Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was overthrown because he went out to party with his office mates during COVID-19. He had no choice but to quit since no power is above the law, “He stated.

Imran Khan claimed during the PTI Jalsa Athara Hazari that no one is above the law in those cultures. In such societies, great thieves are imprisoned, such as our crime minister and his son Hamza. They have 16 billion in FIA and 8 billion in NAB accusations. The US staged a conspiracy, and Mir Jaffer and Mir Saddiq assisted them.

“A family dominated Sri Lanka for 20 years, as did the PMLN in Punjab and the PPP in Sindh. The family was transferring funds to other nations. They have finally been revealed, and Sri Lanka has declared bankruptcy.”

People used to travel to Beirut, Lebanon like they travel to Dubai today. When their leaders begin to corrupt, 70% of the population slips into poverty.

PTI chief also claimed during the PTI Jalsa Athara Hazari that Shehbaz spent $50 billion on commercials to demonstrate to the public that he had the experience to run the administration. He was exposed after inflation. Shehbaz has put a stop to our country’s self-sufficiency.

“Shehbaz Sharif pleads in front of friendly countries, telling them they have stood with us for 75 years. The money we receive is deposited in their bank accounts and spent in their mansions overseas, ” he stated.

Imran Khan alleged, pointing to Maryam Nawaz, that during the 1965 war, Indian radio used to broadcast stories about how much Pakistan was being destroyed, but it was all a hoax. Mariam Nawaz, like Indian radio, tells lies.

Imran Khan during the PTI Jalsa Athara Hazari also played prior audios of Sharif family members, including Mariam Nawaz, Salman Shehbaz, and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, in which they claimed they had no property in Pakistan and had committed no crime. The PANAMA records revealed widespread corruption, and their release exposed the Sharif family.