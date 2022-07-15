Advertisement
  • PTI Jalsa: Imran warns of possible rigging in Punjab by-polls
PTI Jalsa: Imran warns of possible rigging in Punjab by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek e INsaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Image: Screenshot

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e INsaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday warned that the coalition parties would rig by-elections in Punjab on July 17 (Sunday).

“I warn you that they will break all the records of rigging in Punjab by-elections. The nation wants to see thrashing of lotas (dissidents) with bat (PTI election symbol),” Imran Khan said addressing a mammoth public gathering in Faisalabad’s PP-97 (Chak Jhumra) constituency as an election campaign for the PTI candidate Ali Afzal Sahi.

He congratulated Ali Afzal Sahi in advance for the victory in PP-97 (Chak Jhumra) by-poll.

“Gear up young men for Sunday, you have to guard each and every polling station. You don’t have to let anybody rig elections,” he urged.

The former prime minister also took a dig at the current rulers for slashing petrol and diesel prices by Rs18.50 and Rs40.54 a litre respectively after increasing them by Rs100 or more.

The petrol price should have been Rs150 a litre and diesel Rs144 a litre as oil prices in the international market had drastically slumped, he added

“In our time, oil price was higher, but we still maintained it at low price despite enormous pressure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

He said those who had been looting the country for 35 years had been imposed on us. They robbed the nation of Rs1100bn through making amendments in the NAB laws, he said adding that he had approached the SC against NAB amendements.

“My nation has become aware, more than ever now. Never in 75 years, I have seen the nation having so much awareness.
“I promise to the nation that I will keep fighting against them till the last breath,” he said.

Imran Khan said 80,000 Pakistanis lost their lives in the US war. The US wanted such leaders in Pakistan who could surrender before it on one call, he maintained. He said at that time Pakistan was helping the US and the Uncle Sam was bombarding us.

“When the democratic government came after dictator Musharraf, more than 400 drone attacks were carried out,” he said.

He said: “We don’t want animosity with the US or any other country, but we also don’t want to become slave to any. We want friendly relations with all.”

The PTI chief said the US brought those rulers so that Pakistan could be used as a tissue paper.
America liked boot-polishing people like Shehbaz Sharif, he said.

While, he said, the one who recites Kalima, does not bow down to anyone.

 

