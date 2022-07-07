PTI members take oath on reserved seats in Punjab Assembly

PTI members administered oath on the five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly today

Pervaiz Elahi swore in the newly elected PTI candidates in a ceremony

Now, the number of PTI and its allies in the Punjab Assembly has risen to 173

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members administered oath on the five reserved seats of the Punjab Assembly today, reported BOL News on Thursday.

The details revealed that Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi swore in the newly elected PTI candidates in a ceremony held in the House.

The newly elected members included Batool Zain, Saira Raza, and Fauzia Abbas Habakkuk Rafiq and Samuel Yaqub.

Earlier, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified PTI’s members of the Punjab Assembly’s five reserved seats that fell vacant following the de-seating of the party’s legislators over defection.

The notification said that Habakkuk Rafiq Babu and Samuel Yaqub have been elected to the minority seats while Batul Zain, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas Naseem have been elected to the reserved seats for women.

Number game

After taking oath in five reserved seats, the number of PTI and its allies in the Punjab Assembly has risen to 173, including 163 members of PTI and 10 members of PML-Q.

The PML-N has 164 members in the Punjab Assembly, the PPP has seven members taking the numbers of the ruling coalition to 171.

In addition, the ruling coalition is backed by four independents and one Rah-e-Haq party member, bringing the total number of ruling coalition to 176.

