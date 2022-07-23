PTI moves SHC against postponing Sindh LG polls

PTI has approached the SHC against the ECP’s decision

The second phase of LG polls have been postponed

The ECP cited inclement weather, Muharram for the postponement

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.

The petition filed by PTI Sindh executive committee member Ashraf Qureshi over after ECP postponed the elections scheduled to be held on July 24.

The petition stated that the ECP has informed the court that it could not delay the local bodies polls due to massive expenditures as all arrangements have been made and ballot papers have been printed.

He asked the court to suspend the ECP’s decision and hold polls in a week. He claimed they have already made changes to electoral rolls and the delay was made to avert the defeat of the PPP in the elections.

It must be mentioned that the ECP postponed second phase of Sindh Local Government (LG) elections and by-election in NA-245 Karachi.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja chaired a meeting on Wednesday and it was decided to postpone the elections on the request of Sindh Chief Secretary.

The meeting said that the ECP postponed the elections citing expected spell of downpours in Sindh. The second phase of Sindh LG elections will now be held at the end of August.

The elections were to be held in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions in the second phase which will now be conducted on August 28.

The chief secretary said that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Sindh from July 22-24 which will be followed by the advent of the month of Muharram.

On the other hand, the commission also postponed the NA-245 by-election. The seat fell vacant after the death of famous TV personality and PTI leader Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain.

The ECP reviewed applications requesting that the polls be held after Muharram. The meeting also reviewed the reports submitted by the Met Office over the downpours and the provincial election commissioner.

