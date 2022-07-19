PTI requests LHC to ensure fair & free run-off poll of Punjab CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday requested the Lahore High Court to ensure a fair and transparent run-off election of the chief minister of Punjab taking place on July 22 in light of the direction of the Supreme Court.

PTI MPA Zainab Umair filed a writ petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique saying there were apprehensions that interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan would use state machinery to sabotage the election of the chief minister.

The petitioner said after the victory of PTI in the by-election on 20 seats of the provincial assembly the government could cause harassment to the members of her party.

Read more: PDM and allies reject Imran Khan’s demand for early elections

She said there was a possibility that the government would resort to coercive measures to keep the MPAs of PTI away from the process of polling for the chief minister.

Advertisement

She asked the court to order the authorities to ensure a fair and transparent election on July 22 and free participation of all candidates and members of the assembly in the election.

Besides interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Punjab chief minister, chief secretary, inspector general of police, the federal Investigation Agency and the National Accountability Bureau have been arrayed as respondents in the petition.