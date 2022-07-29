PTI submits motion to discuss sale of national assets in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted a motion in the Senate regarding the sale of national assets through an ordinance.

The adjournment motion was submitted under Senate Rules No. 48 by Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Saifullah Niazi, and Senator Dr Zarqa Taimur,

The motion urged to halt proceedings of the Upper House and debate the matter. It stated the federal cabinet has announced an ordinance related to national assets at cheap prices.

It said that profitable companies including Petroleum Limited (PPL), OGDC Ltd, and Mari Petroleum Ltd. The statement said the government has decided to sell the oil reserves for just $2 billion.

It added the sale of national assets been made part of the IMF programme and will also get immunity from court proceedings. It said the government should inform parliament regarding the sale of national assets.

Advertisement

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan slammed the government for the contentious ordinance and said that “thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets”.

In a Twitter post, the former prime minister said, “How can Imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who’s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets & that too thru bypassing all procedural and legal checks.”

“These people have been plundering Pakistan for last 30 yrs and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets.”

The federal cabinet has approved a law proposed by the Cabinet Committee on the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions to sell stakes of oil and gas companies and government-owned power plants to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries.

As per the ordinance, courts will not be able to entertain petitions against the sale of assets and shares of state-owned companies to foreign countries. Under the proposed law, foreign states will be able to invest directly in state-owned entities.

Advertisement

Also Read Government to sell UAE $2 billion stake in 5 energy companies The Federal Cabinet has approved the sale of shares in OGDCL and...