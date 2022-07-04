PTI submits petition in SC for voting right of overseas Pakistanis

PTI submits petition in SC to provide the voting right to overseas Pakistanis

The petition submitted by PTI challenges the amendments in the Election Act by the incumbent government

The plea holds that the court should term the amendments as unconstitutional

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan filed a petition in Supreme Court (SC) on Monday to provide the voting right to overseas Pakistanis, reported Bol News.

As per sources in the know, the petition submitted by PTI challenges the amendments in the Election Act by the incumbent government. The petition made the federation, Election Commission and NADRA a party.

The plea holds that the court should term the amendments as unconstitutional and order to provide voting facility to the Pakistanis living abroad.

It also maintained that the Election Commission should be ordered to provide the facility to the overseas in the next general elections adding that the electoral body should provide funds to NADRA for a voting mechanism.

Earlier, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the plea against the constitutional amendment on the voting procedure for overseas Pakistanis.

Advertisement

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the National Assembly bill revoking the Election Act. During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued before the court that the right of the overseas Pakistanis to vote was recognised several times but they were never granted the chance to exercise their right.

The IHC Chief Justice while dismissing the plea said that he hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will fulfill its responsibility.

Also Read Overseas Pakistanis voting right not snatched: IHC ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court Chief Justice AtharMinullah said on Wednesday that voting...