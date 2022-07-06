PTI to protest nationwide against Imran Riaz arrest

PTI announced a nationwide protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

He was detained last night from Islamabad Toll Plaza

The arrest was made against the IHC orders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced a nationwide protest against the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan – who was detained last night from Islamabad Toll Plaza, reported Bol News on Wednesday.

Former Planning Minister and PTI leader Asad Umar announced after the arrest that PTI will stage a nationwide protest against the act which is a clear violation of Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.

He termed the arrest as an attack on freedom of expression in the country.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill also condemned the act and said the country has not witnessed such actions in General Pervez Musharraf’s tenure. “Every attempt to suppress journalists will be thwarted,” he added.

Notably, Police on Tuesday arrested senior anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from Islamabad despite IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah orders who had directed the Islamabad deputy commissioner and IG police not to harass senior journalists including Imran Khan, Bol news anchorperson Sami Ibrahim, Jameel Farooqui and Sabir Shakir.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah remarked that the judiciary and the armed forces cannot be intimidated by a journalist’s question. “Let the FIA do its real work,” he had said.

