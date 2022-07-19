PTI to win Karachi, Hyderabad local bodies polls: Asad Umar

Hyderabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar said on Tuesday that PTI will ace the upcoming local bodies election in Karachi and Hyderabad as the entire country is supporting the party chief Imran Khan.

Speaking at a workers’ address, the former finance minister said that the Sindh government wants to centralize all powers before one family. “PTI workers were targeted in Hyderabad before,” he said, “local bodies have no power under Sindh local bodies act.”

He said that those who used to threaten PTI are now pleading before them.

After emerging victorious in the Punjab by-elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has set its sight on the upcoming local government elections in Karachi.

In this regard, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued important instructions to the party leaders to win the municipal elections in Karachi at any cost. He has also issued instructions regarding the by-polls in NA-245 constituency.

Imran Khan has directed the party leadership to reach Karachi and instructed them to win the local bodies elections. He has said that the efforts of MQM and other Sindh parties to cheat and bully must be thwarted.

The PTI has nominated former special assistant to prime minister (SAPM) on maritime affairs Mahmood Moulvi as its candidate for the by-polls in NA-245 constituency. The polling will be held on July 27.

The seat fell vacant after the death of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has fielded former East district chairman Moeed Anwar in the polls.

In the 2018 general elections, Amir Liaquat Hussain had won the seat by bagging 56,615 votes, while MQM leader Farooq Sattar ranked second with 35,247 votes. PPP and TLP are also campaigning to claim victory in the polls.

The local government elections are going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division. The PPP had emerged victorious in the first phase of the elections held in the rest of the province last month.

Imran Khan is also expected to hold five public meetings in Karachi ahead of the local government elections.

According to the details of his campaign, Imran Khan will begin his tour on July 21 and address rallies in Hyderabad and Karachi. He will also meet members of the business community and journalists.