PTI will win by-polls with huge margin: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar has claimed that the party will win the by-elections in Punjab with a huge majority despite the use of state machinery by the government.

Addressing a press conference, Asad Umar alleged that the administration is trying to influence the by-election but PTI will nevertheless win with a huge margin on majority of the seats.

“All independent surveys suggest that PTI will win tomorrow’s elections with a huge margin,” he said. “It is now evident that state machinery is being used to influence the elections.”

He said this is not just a violation of election code of conduct but also the orders of the Supreme Court. He said it was unfortunate that no action was being made by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the use of state machinery.

“The impartial election commission and the authorities are attempting to influence the polls,” he claimed. Asad Umar said the election commission is now a party to the polls and all doubts have been erased after it didn’t issue any order against rigging attempts.

Asad Umar said that all the parties and the government machinery is on one side while Imran Khan and PTI workers are on the other side. He said a control room has been set up which will coordinate with the media during the by-polls.

He urged people to come out and vote during the polls “not the sake of Imran Khan or Pervez Elahi or teaching a lesson to turncoats” but for the sake of the nation.

He further said that preventing Ali Amin Gandapur from entering Punjab is an attempt to divide the nation and in violation of the Constitution. He said that there is a deliberate conspiracy to spread tension in Sindh.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Iman Khan shared a message for his team as the party gears up to contest the Punjab by-elections tomorrow “against PML-N, the state machinery, biased Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), plus Mr X and Mr Y”.

While addressing a public gathering on Friday during the last day of election campaigning, the former prime minister alleged that the PML-N was preparing to rig the elections as the PTI will clean sweep all the constituencies.

He said the PML-N will break all the records of rigging the elections, adding that his party will win against Hamza Shehbaz despite his party’s efforts to rig the elections.

He urged his supporters to guard the polling stations on the day of the elections and monitor the activities of those coming and going. He vowed to fight against the incumbent government, saying that he will move the Supreme Court.

