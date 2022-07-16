PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur banned from entering Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has banned the entry of former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur into Punjab.

Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar wanted to carry out suspicious activities the province.

He said they have received strict instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and both PTI leaders have been banned from July 15-18.

He said the provincial government has decided to impose a ban on the PTI leaders’ entry in Punjab to maintain law and order situation.

While chairing a review meeting regarding security of by-elections, Tarar said strict action will be taken against those who will spread anarchy during the polls.

Tarar further said that the government would ensure peaceful and transparent elections in Punjab and miscreants who involved in violent activities will be dealt with iron hands.

He said that Section 144 has been imposed on display of arms and crackdown will be carried out on displaying arms. He added that PTI was inciting people after foreseeing its defeat in the Punjab by-polls.

In response, Ali Amin Gandapur announced that he would approach the court against the ECP and the Punjab government. He said that the ‘imported’ government registered fake FIRs and arrested PTI workers without any reason.

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the ban on Ali Amin Gandapur’s entry into Punjab is not only a serious violation of basic human rights but it will harm the unity and integrity of the Federation.

He said Ali Amin spent his entire life in Lahore and studied at Government College Lahore and NCA. He said the entry ban is an attempt to spoil the atmosphere.

Fawad said the real threat to law and order is people like Rana Sanaullah and Atta Tarar who are spoiling the election atmosphere by administrative interference.

He said the movement of both should be restricted till tomorrow evening. He added that the government’s interference in elections should be stopped.

