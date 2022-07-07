Public welfare is the priority of government: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz said that public welfare projects are the priority of the government

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that public welfare projects are the priority of the government.

The premier was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Green and Blue Line bus service, he said that the project would benefit the citizens of twin cities.

Shehbaz Sharif also announced glad tidings for the locals that the Green and Blue Line Bus service would provide free transportation for one month to citizens belonging to all walks of life.

While touching on the skyrocketing inflation in Pakistan PM opined that it has been going high for the last four years in Pakistan and blamed the predecessors for the poor economic policies that led the country towards an economic crisis.

He also announced determinedly that the government would strive hard to make progress and assured the nation that Pakistan will soon pan out of the crisis. While lambasting the Imran Khan-led government, Shehbaz Sharif said that the previous government didn’t plan well which led to delays in development projects and the nation is suffering now.

He also elucidated the recent hike in oil and gas prices saying that the nation has been in distress with the harsh decisions but globally the prices are skyrocketing.

The premier also announced that the cheap solar energy network will be laid across the country and sooner the prices will go down.

