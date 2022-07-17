Punjab by election 2022 live updates

Advertisement
Edition: English
Punjab by-elections 2022 live updates

Articles
01:01 (PST)18 Jul

00:58 (PST)18 Jul

00:52 (PST)18 Jul

PML-N will come back, asserts Saad Rafique 

PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that they could have also raised a hue and cry over the results of the by-polls but they have open-heartedly accepted their defeat.

He said that they had seen such ups and downs in their political life before.

Saad said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday.

He said that PML-N will come back in future elections.

After suffering from an insulting defeat at the hands of the PTI, he claimed that their contest was not with Imran Khan but with inflation and reactions that emerged from the tough decisions of the PML-N government.

He asserted that these seats where the PML-N lost were not the traditional constituencies of the PML-N.

He added that the nation knew that Imran Khan had already started crying over his defeat.

He said that the game is over but it is going on.

He maintained that all claims of Imran Khan had proved wrong.

Rejecting the view that the PML-N had made the wrong decision by coming into power, he said that they had no regret to come into power as it was a collective decision of political parties.   

00:11 (PST)18 Jul

Bilawal Bhutto calls party’s meeting to discuss emerging political scenario

Pakistan peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the party’s senior leaders meeting on Monday (today) in the aftermath of the historic victory of the PTI.

The meeting will discuss the newly emerging political scenario in the country and future strategy.

Earlier, talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accepted and welcomed the victory of the PTI.

He said that his party had no hesitation to acknowledge that the people have accepted the narrative of Imran Khan and rejected the PML-N-led government’s policy, causing unbearable inflation in the country.

He further said that they were ready for political negotiations with Imran Khan but he (Imran) was willing to sit with the other political parties.

He maintained that Imran Khan should not adopt a confrontation policy as it will not only be harmful for Imran but also for the country.

He also urged the intellectuals of the country to come forward to convince Imran Khan in this regard.

00:02 (PST)18 Jul

 

22:53 (PST)17 Jul

PPP accepts historic conquest of PTI in by-polls

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accepted and welcomed the victory of the PTI.

Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that his party had no hesitation to acknowledge that the people have accepted the narrative of Imran Khan and rejected the PML-N led government’s policy, causing unbearable inflation in the country.

He further said that they were ready for political negotiations with Imran Khan but he (Imran) was willing to sit with the other political parties.

He maintained that Imran Khan should not adopt confrontation policy as it will not only be harmful for Imran but also for the country.

He also urged the intellectuals of the country to come forward to convince Imran Khan in this regard.

 

22:02 (PST)17 Jul

21:49 (PST)17 Jul

Imran Khan will address nation tomorrow: Asad Umar

PTI senior leader Asad Umar has said that the party Chairman Imran Khan will address the nation after the meeting of the Core Committee tomorrow.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that the people of Pakistan have decided that now the decisions will be made by the people.

They have given a loud message with the power of the vote. He maintained that Shehbaz Sharif has become Prime Minister of Islamabad as the PTI governments are in Punjab and KP, PPP in Sindh and BAP in Balochistan.

He confirmed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be the candidate of the PTI for the slot of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Asad Umar thanked the people of Punjab and appreciated their overwhelming response to the PTI.

He also welcomed the statement of Maryam Nawaz.

He further said that it would be better for the country’s future that new election would be announced.

21:23 (PST)17 Jul

 

 

21:07 (PST)17 Jul

Nawaz Sharif also acknowledges historic victory of PTI

PML-N supremo Nawaz Nawaz has also accepted the historic victory of the PTI.

He also contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif and discussed this new emerging situation.

He also directed the PM To call the meeting to discuss the futur’s strategy.

He acknowledged the defeat is the result of his government’s tough decisions.

He said that they have accepted the opinion of Punjab’s people.

20:52 (PST)17 Jul

PML-N accepts landslide victory of PTI 

PML-N leader Ahmed Malik has accepted his party’s defeat and landslide victory of the PTI. Talking to a private TV channel, he also acknowledged that the people of Punjab have rejected his party’s narration and accepted the PTI’s.

 

20:47 (PST)17 Jul

Imran Khan will give winning speech tonight

Chairman PTI Imran Khan has called senior leaders of the party for the future’s strategy. Imran Khan will also give a winning speech tonight after the final results of the by-polls.

 

20:25 (PST)17 Jul

Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zain Qureshi wins from  PP 217 Multan

In PP 217 Multan, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zain Qureshi has won the seat with 46129 votes while PML-N’s Sulaiman Naeem could get 40104 votes.

20:08 (PST)17 Jul

20:06 (PST)17 Jul

20:03 (PST)17 Jul

20:02 (PST)17 Jul

19:59 (PST)17 Jul

19:58 (PST)17 Jul

19:57 (PST)17 Jul

19:55 (PST)17 Jul

19:12 (PST)17 Jul

19:07 (PST)17 Jul

19:03 (PST)17 Jul

18:32 (PST)17 Jul

17:10 (PST)17 Jul

17:00 (PST)17 Jul

The timings for the polling has ended. The polls started at 8 AM till 5 PM without any interval. The results will be announced as they are received.

16:32 (PST)17 Jul

13:58 (PST)17 Jul

Punjab Home Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill from Muzaffargarh.

As per the details, Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting diffrent polling booths with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.

Meanwhile, Gill denied allegations of keeping any security guards in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he has been kept engaged for three hours and then arrested without arrest warrants.

The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggest.

13:50 (PST)17 Jul

14:49 (PST)17 Jul

13:48 (PST)17 Jul

13:16 (PST)17 Jul

 

12:37 (PST)17 Jul

After the scuffle between PTI and PML-N workers in Lahore’s PP-158 constituency, the police have decided to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.

The injured PML-N worker has accused Cheema of involvement in inciting violence.

Police said that teams have been sent to arrest Cheema.

12:24 (PST)17 Jul

After a clash was reported in Lahore’s PP-158 constituency, the ECP has issued directives to the district returning officer to inspect the location and receive a briefing from security officials.

“The situation will be brought under control soon,” the official was quoted as saying in a statement.

12:09 (PST)17 Jul

11:13 (PST)17 Jul

Polling stops at PP-168, PP-158 after a series of brawl between PTI and PML-N workers as the PTI alleged that their presiding officers were forced out from the polling stations.

10:37 (PST)17 Jul

As many as 3,131 polling stations have been set up across the 20 constituencies. Of these, 1,204 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 696 as highly sensitive. All polling stations set up in the provincial capital of Lahore, where four seats are up for grabs, have been declared as highly sensitive.

Of the 3,131 polling stations, as many as 731 polling stations have been dedicated for men, while 700 polling stations have been designated for women. The remaining 1,700 polling stations have been designated for combined voters, meaning both men and women can cast their vote there. The last remaining station has been set as improvised.

The seats

Sunday’s by-polls will be held on 20 Punjab assembly seats.

These include PP-7—Rawalpindi-II, PP-83—Khushab-II, PP-90—Bhakkar-II, PP-97—Faisalabad-I, PP-125—Jhang-II, PP-127—Jhang-IV, PP-140—Sheikhupura-VII, PP-158—Lahore-XV, PP-167—Lahore-XXIV, PP-168—Lahore-XXV, PP-170—Lahore-XXVII, PP-202—Sahiwal-VII, PP-217—Multan-VII, PP-224—Lodhran-I, PP-228—Lodhran-V, PP-237—Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272—Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273—Muzaffargarh-VI, PP-282—Layyah-III, and PP-288—Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.

10:28 (PST)17 Jul

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that even though up till now the polling is peaceful however he will file a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan asking whether the use of state resources in Maryam Nawaz’s public rallies is right and wrong.

09:58 (PST)17 Jul

As voting commenced, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja urged people to definitely exercise their right to vote.

He said voting not only “strengthens democracy”, but also leads to a “stable Pakistan”.

09:50 (PST)17 Jul

09:23 (PST)17 Jul

Electoral discrepancies were reported from all over the Punjab as the polling has kicked-off in all 20 constituencies till 5pm.

The voters especially from Lahore have expressed their reservations that their names were missing on the voter list despite message confirmation from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

09:20 (PST)17 Jul

09:13 (PST)17 Jul

Polling for the neck and neck by-elections in twenty constituencies of Punjab will be held on Sunday.

The polling will start at 8:00 am and it will continue till 5:00 pm in the evening without any break. The Election Commission of Pakistan has made comprehensive arrangements to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment.

These Punjab Assembly constituencies fall in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Shaikhupura, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan districts which were declared vacant due to defection of members of Pakistan Tehrik-I-Insaf.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established three thousand, one hundred and thirty-one polling stations in these twenty constituencies out of which six hundred and seventy-six have been declared highly sensitive and one thousand, one hundred and ninety-four sensitive.

CCTV Cameras have also been installed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations while the contingents of Punjab Rangers will patrol the areas and the army will be in stand-by positions to avert any untoward situation.

Voters can also know their polling stations through a specially activated SMS 8300 service for their guidance.

Next Story