Punjab by election 2022 live updates

اس جذبہ کو کون روک سکتا ہے؟ #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/WwHZQqy5Qh
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 17, 2022
PP 7 results being withheld. This last minute attempt to change result will not be allowed to happen. Our teams must remain at the pollling stations where the results have not been finalized and the RO office. Akhri ball tak focused rahna hai aur result ley kar uthna hai.
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 17, 2022
PML-N will come back, asserts Saad Rafique
PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that they could have also raised a hue and cry over the results of the by-polls but they have open-heartedly accepted their defeat.
He said that they had seen such ups and downs in their political life before.
Saad said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday.
He said that PML-N will come back in future elections.
After suffering from an insulting defeat at the hands of the PTI, he claimed that their contest was not with Imran Khan but with inflation and reactions that emerged from the tough decisions of the PML-N government.
He asserted that these seats where the PML-N lost were not the traditional constituencies of the PML-N.
He added that the nation knew that Imran Khan had already started crying over his defeat.
He said that the game is over but it is going on.
He maintained that all claims of Imran Khan had proved wrong.
Rejecting the view that the PML-N had made the wrong decision by coming into power, he said that they had no regret to come into power as it was a collective decision of political parties.
Bilawal Bhutto calls party’s meeting to discuss emerging political scenario
Pakistan peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the party’s senior leaders meeting on Monday (today) in the aftermath of the historic victory of the PTI.
The meeting will discuss the newly emerging political scenario in the country and future strategy.
Earlier, talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) accepted and welcomed the victory of the PTI.
He said that his party had no hesitation to acknowledge that the people have accepted the narrative of Imran Khan and rejected the PML-N-led government’s policy, causing unbearable inflation in the country.
He further said that they were ready for political negotiations with Imran Khan but he (Imran) was willing to sit with the other political parties.
He maintained that Imran Khan should not adopt a confrontation policy as it will not only be harmful for Imran but also for the country.
He also urged the intellectuals of the country to come forward to convince Imran Khan in this regard.
سب سے پہلےمیں مسلم لیگ نواز کےامیدواروں ہی کو نہیں بلکہ پوری ریاستی مشینری خصوصاً پولیس کے جبر و ستم اور مکمل طور پر ایک متعصب الیکشن کمیشن کو شکست دینے پر پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے اپنے کارکنان اور پنجاب کے ووٹرز کا شکریہ ادا کرنا چاہتا ہوں۔
pic.twitter.com/TgFqQ7EDj0
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
PPP accepts historic conquest of PTI in by-polls
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has accepted and welcomed the victory of the PTI.
Talking to a private TV channel on Sunday, PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that his party had no hesitation to acknowledge that the people have accepted the narrative of Imran Khan and rejected the PML-N led government’s policy, causing unbearable inflation in the country.
He further said that they were ready for political negotiations with Imran Khan but he (Imran) was willing to sit with the other political parties.
He maintained that Imran Khan should not adopt confrontation policy as it will not only be harmful for Imran but also for the country.
He also urged the intellectuals of the country to come forward to convince Imran Khan in this regard.
مبارک ہو پاکستان. قوم نے بلند آواز میں غلامی نا منظور کا نعرہ بلند کر دیا ہے. اب پاکستان کے فیصلے عوام کریں گے کسی بند کمروں میں نہیں ہوں گے. پاکستان زندہ باد #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 17, 2022
Imran Khan will address nation tomorrow: Asad Umar
PTI senior leader Asad Umar has said that the party Chairman Imran Khan will address the nation after the meeting of the Core Committee tomorrow.
Talking to media persons in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that the people of Pakistan have decided that now the decisions will be made by the people.
They have given a loud message with the power of the vote. He maintained that Shehbaz Sharif has become Prime Minister of Islamabad as the PTI governments are in Punjab and KP, PPP in Sindh and BAP in Balochistan.
He confirmed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be the candidate of the PTI for the slot of Chief Minister of Punjab.
Asad Umar thanked the people of Punjab and appreciated their overwhelming response to the PTI.
He also welcomed the statement of Maryam Nawaz.
He further said that it would be better for the country’s future that new election would be announced.
مسلم لیگ ن کو کھلے دل سے نتائج تسلیم کرنا چاہییں۔ عوام کے فیصلے کے سامنے سر جھکانا چاہیے۔ سیاست میں ہار جیت ہوتی رہتی ہے۔ دل بڑا کرنا چاہیے۔ جہاں جہاں کمزوریاں ہیں، ان کی نشاندہی کر کے انھیں دور کرنے کے لیے محنت کرنی چاہیے۔ انشاءاللّہ خیر ہو گی۔
— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 17, 2022
Nawaz Sharif also acknowledges historic victory of PTI
PML-N supremo Nawaz Nawaz has also accepted the historic victory of the PTI.
He also contacted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Sharif and discussed this new emerging situation.
He also directed the PM To call the meeting to discuss the futur’s strategy.
He acknowledged the defeat is the result of his government’s tough decisions.
He said that they have accepted the opinion of Punjab’s people.
PML-N accepts landslide victory of PTI
PML-N leader Ahmed Malik has accepted his party’s defeat and landslide victory of the PTI. Talking to a private TV channel, he also acknowledged that the people of Punjab have rejected his party’s narration and accepted the PTI’s.
Imran Khan will give winning speech tonight
Chairman PTI Imran Khan has called senior leaders of the party for the future’s strategy. Imran Khan will also give a winning speech tonight after the final results of the by-polls.
Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zain Qureshi wins from PP 217 Multan
In PP 217 Multan, Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Zain Qureshi has won the seat with 46129 votes while PML-N’s Sulaiman Naeem could get 40104 votes.
Imran Hassan (PP-167) is only 19 & unmarried; but Election Commission of Islamic Republic Pakistan has awarded him a wife, conveniently named, "Hoor" – Rest of his family members have been kicked out of Voting List! Where is the brave hero of Daska? pic.twitter.com/TM0StRBOkB
— Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) July 17, 2022
Winning from Garhi Shahu polling stations in Lahore too Alhamdolilah. pic.twitter.com/xNkgcoMHGZ
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 17, 2022
شہباز گل جس رب دلیری سے آپ کھڑے ہوئے گرفتاری دی ہمیں آپ پر فخر ہے آپ کو آج کی جیت بہت مبارک https://t.co/htByTUdQ95
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 17, 2022
ڈاکٹر شہباز گل کا تھانے سے پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے کارکنوں اورذمہ داروں کے لئے پیغام
آپ نے جن حالات میں اس فاشسٹ رجیم کا مقابلہ کیا وہ بلا شبہ قابلِ تحسین ہے
ہرعمل کا آخری وقت بہت اہم ہوتا ہے
یہ مت سمجھیں کہ یہ مافیاز اتنی آسانی سے شکست قبول کر لیں گے
تخت پنجاب ہاتھ سے نکلتا
1/2
— Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022
لیہ ۳۲ پولنگ اسٹیشن کی غیر حتمی غیر سرکاری نتائج کے مطابق پی ٹی آئی 12528 ووٹ لیکر آگے ن لیگ کے امیدوار 6326 ووٹ #بلا_چلاؤ_ملک_بچاؤ #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ
— Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) July 17, 2022
تحریک انصاف 16 سیٹوں پر آگے ہے۔ تمام کارکن فارم 45 کے موصول ہونے تک پولینگ سٹیشن پر ہی رہیں۔
— Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 17, 2022
پی ٹی آئ کے تمام پولنگ مراکز پر ورکرز کو سختی سے ہدایت ہے کہ جب تک سرکاری رزلٹ حاصل نہ ہو پہرہ ختم نہیں کرنا. ابتدائی اچھے رزلٹ دیکھ کر پہرہ ختم نہیں کرنا #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ
— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 17, 2022
Election Commission has served notice to Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi for conducting press conferences in limits of constituency in Multan and illegal raid along with supportershttps://t.co/GzVgZwthIN
— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) July 17, 2022
As results coming in PTI is winning in atleast 15 seats. But it is very important for all our people on duty in all polling stations not to leave their posts till official results have been obtained from the Returning Officers.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
حمزہ شہباز نتائج قبول کریں اور فوری طور پر عہدے سے علیحدہ ہو جائیں ،
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 17, 2022
MashAllah a brilliant lead in DG Khan, where the people have showed that they rejected the imported government!! #پنجاب_تحریک_انصاف_کا pic.twitter.com/VniHIL2XVP
— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 17, 2022
پنجاب حکومت نےآج کےانتخاب میںPTIرہنماؤں کی پکڑدھکڑکےذریعےعوام کو ہراساں کرکےاور ووٹوں پرغیر قانونی ٹھپوں سےدھاندلی کیلئےپوری سرکاری/ریاستی مشینری کےکھلےاستعمال کےذریعےنہایت ڈھٹائی سےSCکے احکامات+انتخابی قواعدپامال کئےہیں۔ECPاس پرآنکھیں بندکئےرہا۔عدالتیں اب کھلیں اور کارروائی کریں
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
Today Punjab govt has brazenly violated SC orders & election rules by openly using all govt/State machinery to rig Punjab elections through illegal ballot stamping & harrassing voters while arresting PTI ldrs. Through it all ECP turned a blind eye. Courts must open now & act.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
The timings for the polling has ended. The polls started at 8 AM till 5 PM without any interval. The results will be announced as they are received.
Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try & rig elections & spread fear in ppl. These fascist tactics will not work & our ppl will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise damage they are doing to our nation
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
Punjab Home Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill from Muzaffargarh.
As per the details, Gill has been arrested for allegedly visiting diffrent polling booths with his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel.
Meanwhile, Gill denied allegations of keeping any security guards in FC officials’ uniforms. He claimed that he has been kept engaged for three hours and then arrested without arrest warrants.
The politician said that he will act according to what his lawyers suggest.
الیکشن کمیشن کے عملے کے اس بندے نے 600 ووٹ ڈال دیے ہیں!! #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ pic.twitter.com/pAsTGlsQyl
— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 17, 2022
آج 20 حلقوں میں ووٹ صرف ایک پرچی نہیں بلکہ خدمت ، ریلیف، کارکردگی اور عوام کی فلاح کا نام ہے۔ لوگ اپنے ووٹ کا حق استعمال کرنے کے لئے باہر نکلیں تاکہ پنجاب میں ایک مثبت اور تعمیری ترقی کا سفر جاری رہے۔ انشاللہ فتح حق اور سچ کی ہی ہو گی!
— Hamza Shahbaz Sharif (@HamzaSS) July 17, 2022
I am pleased to see our voters coming out to cast their votes in large numbers & resisting all pressures & harassment. I want all those, esp our women, who have to still come out to cast their vote to do so as this is an election for Pakistan's sovereignty & Haqeeqi Azadi.
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022
پی پی 7 کہوٹہ بیور چوک پر ٹرک میں کھلے عام آٹا تقسیم کیا جانے لگا اور ECP
اسی سو رہا ہے لیکن آج کے دن #بلے_پہ_ٹھپہ لگ کر رہے گا!!
pic.twitter.com/ptqJ4tl0z6
— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 17, 2022
After the scuffle between PTI and PML-N workers in Lahore’s PP-158 constituency, the police have decided to arrest PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema.
The injured PML-N worker has accused Cheema of involvement in inciting violence.
Police said that teams have been sent to arrest Cheema.
After a clash was reported in Lahore’s PP-158 constituency, the ECP has issued directives to the district returning officer to inspect the location and receive a briefing from security officials.
“The situation will be brought under control soon,” the official was quoted as saying in a statement.
Lahore
Weapons seized and PTI workers arrested
اسلحے سے لیس غنڈوں کو لاہور کے مختلف مقامات سے گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ کسی کو غنڈہ گردی نہیں کرنے دیں گے pic.twitter.com/EE65GlcA4z
— Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) July 17, 2022
Polling stops at PP-168, PP-158 after a series of brawl between PTI and PML-N workers as the PTI alleged that their presiding officers were forced out from the polling stations.
As many as 3,131 polling stations have been set up across the 20 constituencies. Of these, 1,204 polling stations have been declared as sensitive and 696 as highly sensitive. All polling stations set up in the provincial capital of Lahore, where four seats are up for grabs, have been declared as highly sensitive.
Of the 3,131 polling stations, as many as 731 polling stations have been dedicated for men, while 700 polling stations have been designated for women. The remaining 1,700 polling stations have been designated for combined voters, meaning both men and women can cast their vote there. The last remaining station has been set as improvised.
The seats
Sunday’s by-polls will be held on 20 Punjab assembly seats.
These include PP-7—Rawalpindi-II, PP-83—Khushab-II, PP-90—Bhakkar-II, PP-97—Faisalabad-I, PP-125—Jhang-II, PP-127—Jhang-IV, PP-140—Sheikhupura-VII, PP-158—Lahore-XV, PP-167—Lahore-XXIV, PP-168—Lahore-XXV, PP-170—Lahore-XXVII, PP-202—Sahiwal-VII, PP-217—Multan-VII, PP-224—Lodhran-I, PP-228—Lodhran-V, PP-237—Bahawalnagar-I, PP-272—Muzaffargarh-V, PP-273—Muzaffargarh-VI, PP-282—Layyah-III, and PP-288—Dera Ghazi Khan-IV.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that even though up till now the polling is peaceful however he will file a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan asking whether the use of state resources in Maryam Nawaz’s public rallies is right and wrong.
As voting commenced, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja urged people to definitely exercise their right to vote.
He said voting not only “strengthens democracy”, but also leads to a “stable Pakistan”.
#ECP pic.twitter.com/LT7aC4Sp81
— Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) July 17, 2022
لودھراں میں امپورٹڈ حکومت کی فسطائیت اور اعتماد کے فقدان نے عجیب ماحول بنا دیا ہے۔ پولیس اور حکومتی مشینری PTI کے امیدواروں کو حراساں کر رہی ہے۔ لیکن عوام اپنا فیصلۂ کر چکے ھیں #پنجاب_کپتان_کا
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) July 16, 2022
Electoral discrepancies were reported from all over the Punjab as the polling has kicked-off in all 20 constituencies till 5pm.
The voters especially from Lahore have expressed their reservations that their names were missing on the voter list despite message confirmation from the Election Commission of Pakistan.
Reports coming from different parts of Bhakkar pp90 that they are not allowing polling agents to enter the booths. Mr X plan is to cause voilence so polling stops. Our job is to show maximum restrain.
— Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) July 17, 2022
Polling for the neck and neck by-elections in twenty constituencies of Punjab will be held on Sunday.
The polling will start at 8:00 am and it will continue till 5:00 pm in the evening without any break. The Election Commission of Pakistan has made comprehensive arrangements to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment.
These Punjab Assembly constituencies fall in Rawalpindi, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Shaikhupura, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan districts which were declared vacant due to defection of members of Pakistan Tehrik-I-Insaf.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has established three thousand, one hundred and thirty-one polling stations in these twenty constituencies out of which six hundred and seventy-six have been declared highly sensitive and one thousand, one hundred and ninety-four sensitive.
CCTV Cameras have also been installed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations while the contingents of Punjab Rangers will patrol the areas and the army will be in stand-by positions to avert any untoward situation.
Voters can also know their polling stations through a specially activated SMS 8300 service for their guidance.
