Punjab by-election campaign to end today: ECP

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls.

ISLAMABAD: The by-poll campaign on as many as 20 Punjab Assembly seats will end today, according to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Bol News reported.

Advertisement

The by-polls on the 20 seats will be conducted on July 17, 2022 (Sunday).

The deadline for election campaigns in the 20 constituencies is July 15, 2022. The ECP has completed preparations for the by-polls, the ECP said.

A total of 4.57 million registered voters, including 2.46 million women, are eligible to vote in the by-polls. A total of 3131 polling stations, including 731 male, 700 female and 1700 combined polling stations have been established across the 20 constituencies.

A total of 9,562 polling booths have been set up for the by-polls. The ECP has deemed 1204 polling stations sensitive, and 696 highly sensitive.

Advertisement

A number of polling stations from Lahore and Multan have been deemed sensitive.

The by-elections on the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, vacated after the PTI MPAs voted for Humza Shehbaz in the CM elections, will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

The results of the by-polls would be essential for the CM vote count, ordered by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in the Punjab Assembly in July 2022.

PML-N needs to win a total of 9 seats in the by-elections to gain a majority to elect their Chief Minister in the biggest province of the country.