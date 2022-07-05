Punjab by-polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to CM Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: Issuing a show-cause notice to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday for violating the code of conduct for by-polls in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Hamza on July 7.

The ECP had announced election schedule for 20 constituencies across Punjab on May 25.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, no public servant, elected representative or government official should announce a development scheme in the constituencies after the announcement of schedule of the by-elections.

The election body issued the notice on Punjab CM Hamza’s announcement of 100 unit subsidy relief package for electricity consumers under the ‘Roshan Gharana Programme’.

Hamza Shahbaz had announced the relief package on July 4, while the election schedule had been issued on May 25.

On July 4, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the Punjab government would provide free electricity to domestic users consuming up to 100 units of power.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had imposed the scourge of power cuts on the nation and underscored that the government’s focus was not to save politics but the country.

The leader had said that the PML-N-led government had left the country in 2018 with zero load-shedding adding that Pakistan needed to be put back on track immediately.

Hamza Shehbaz had alleged that the incompetent government of PTI had been admitting that they had failed to run the country smoothly since the moment the PTI government was toppled.

Hamza had underscored that he would not fool the citizens in the province but strive hard to bring prosperity in Punjab. Shehbaz had also questioned the nation that wouldn’t the people agree that the PML-N-led government had left the country in 2018 with an over 5% growth rate.

While touching on the political and economic crisis in the country, he had said that the country never witnessed such a worsening situation in Pakistan adding that the nation had been fed up with listening to the slogans of thieves in PTI rallies.

