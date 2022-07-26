ISLAMABAD: After Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s refusal, senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s oath for the post of Punjab chief minister will be administered at the President House in Islamabad, Bol news reported.

A special jet of the president will reach Lahore to take the elected Punjab chief minister. Parvez Elahi would shortly leave for Islamabad, where the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 2:00am, said the sources.

When the PML-Q leader and PTI candidate reached the Governor House, its gate was not opened for him and the governor refused to meet him.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had directed that “if the Punjab governor does not swear in Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, then ensure that the president of Pakistan administers Parvez Elahi the oath.” The governor has violated the top court order to swear in the PTI candidate as the Punjab CM until 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

Now, President Arif Alvi will administer him the oath as the CM.

Earlier, PTI leader Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed was instructed to make arrangement for video link oath-taking ceremony for Parvez Elahi, so that the president could swear him in online.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and termed it unconstitutional and accepted the petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and declared him as Punjab Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed Elahi to take oath as Punjab CM immediately and also ordered the Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman to administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

The bench further said that if the Punjab governor refused or were not available to take the oath, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi would administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi.

The bench said that its order would immediately be conveyed to the Punjab governor so that the order could be implemented.