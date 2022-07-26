Punjab CM election case: It’s victory of Imran Khan, says Faisal Javed

PTI leader Faisal Javed said it was a victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Image: Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Parvez Elahi, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Faisal Javed on Tuesday said it was a victory of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Bol news channel reported.

“Today, the verdict was announced in accordance with the law and constitution,” Faisal Javed said talking to media outside the SC building after the apex court’s verdict against ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in election of the chief minister. PTI supporters on this occasion chanted slogans in favour of the top court.

He said clear and transparent elections were the solution of the prevailing political crisis.

Former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the top court had directed the Punjab governor to administer oath to PTI candidate Parvez Elahi until 11:30 tonight.

PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said people accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative with their heart.

“I want to congratulate that superiority of justice prevailed. The people of Punjab have given a clear message,” Shah Mahmood said, on this occasion.

The PTI vice chairman said it was a victory of justice and democracy in Pakistan.

He said it was clear what people’s representatives had decided. Taking a dig at Dost Mazari, he said Mazari trampled the constitution and did not abide by the rules. He did not care about the law as well, while he was elected on the PTI ticket, he maintained.

Another PTI leader Asad Umar said the SC had also announced through its verdict that it did not accept slavery of the imported government. He said no more decisions would be taken behind closed doors now.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and termed it unconstitutional and accepted the petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and declared him as Punjab Chief Minister.

The Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial directed Elahi to take oath as Punjab CM immediately and also ordered the Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman to administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi at 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

The bench further said that if the Punjab governor refused or were not available to take the oath, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi would administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi.

The bench said that its order would immediately be conveyed to the Punjab governor so that the order could be implemented.