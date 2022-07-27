Punjab CM election: Celebrities relish SC’s verdict

Celebrities, along with politicians, took to social media to express their contentment with the election of CM Punjab

SC announced Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM Punjab on Tuesday

SC set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has set aside the ruling of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and termed it unconstitutional and accepted the petition of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and declared him as Punjab Chief Minister on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and its members Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar, directed Elahi to take oath as Punjab CM immediately and also ordered the Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman to administrate the oath to Pervaiz Elahi.

However, Baligh Ur Rehman refuses to administer the oath which was then administered by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

Celebrities, along with politicians, took to social media to express their contentment with the SC verdict on the CM Punjab election.

Let’s have a look at what Pakistani celebrities’ take was on the verdict:

Hail democracy! People’s faith has been restored. Hoping it’s upheld by the elected leaders. #punjabelections Advertisement — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 26, 2022

Good things come to those who have patience.. it’s such an important part of our internal growth to understand what patience truly is. It is after all an attribute of God. ‘As-Sabur’. I pray our country observes and learns how ones patience pays off even in times of desperation. — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) July 26, 2022