Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Punjab CM election: Hamza Shahbaz declares top court verdict controversial
Punjab CM election: Hamza Shahbaz declares top court verdict controversial

Punjab CM election: Hamza Shahbaz declares top court verdict controversial

Articles
Advertisement
Punjab CM election: Hamza Shahbaz declares top court verdict controversial

CM Hamza Shahbaz Sharif chaired meeting for improving education, health facilities

Advertisement

LAHORE: Declaring the Supreme Court proceedings and verdict against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling controversial, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that injustice was meted out the elected government and people’s votes.

“The demands of justice have not been met by rejecting even our plea of hearing by the full court bench,” Hamza Shahbaz said in reaction to the SC decision which snatched the status of chief minister from him and declared 76-year-old Chaudhry Parvez Elahi the Punjab CM.

He said the ghosts of Justice Munir and Maulvi Mushtaq were still haunting the aspirations of the people. The judges who hanged former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto later expressed regret but could not compensate for the loss to the country, he maintained.

The PML-N leader said his politics was not for positions but for public service. The whole of Pakistan saw how they tried to deprive them of the legitimate right to rule from day one through unconstitutional measures, Hamza said.

Also Read

Punjab CM election: After governor’s refusal, president to administer oath to Parvez Elahi
Punjab CM election: After governor’s refusal, president to administer oath to Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD: After Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman's refusal, senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf...

Advertisement

He said despite all the difficulties he did not back away from the mission of providing relief to the masses through giving subsidy on wheat flour, free medicines and Roshan Gharana free electricity programme. “The eternal kingdom belongs to Allah Almighty, no one’s defeat is permanent and no victory is permanent,” he said.
He said his mission was to save Pakistan and he would not retreat from it.

After Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s refusal, senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s oath for the post of Punjab chief minister will be administered at the President House in Islamabad, Bol news reported.

A special jet of the president will reach Lahore to take the elected Punjab chief minister. Parvez Elahi would shortly leave for Islamabad, where the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 2:00am, said the sources.

When the PML-Q leader and PTI candidate reached the Governor House, its gate was not opened for him and the governor refused to meet him.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had directed that “if the Punjab governor does not swear in Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, then ensure that the president of Pakistan administers Parvez Elahi the oath.” The governor has violated the top court order to swear in the PTI candidate as the Punjab CM until 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Maryam claims Imran deprived KP of uplift
Maryam claims Imran deprived KP of uplift
Imran warns delaying or not holding polls breaches very foundation of State
Imran warns delaying or not holding polls breaches very foundation of State
PTI’s Amir Dogar acquitted as court quashes case
PTI’s Amir Dogar acquitted as court quashes case
Akhtar Hayat Gandapur appointed KP IGP
Akhtar Hayat Gandapur appointed KP IGP
PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
PM forms committee to streamline relief activities for quake-hit Turkiye, Syria
ISPR refutes speculations on COAS Munir’s visit to US
ISPR refutes speculations on COAS Munir’s visit to US
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story