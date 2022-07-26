LAHORE: Declaring the Supreme Court proceedings and verdict against Punjab Assembly deputy speaker’s ruling controversial, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that injustice was meted out the elected government and people’s votes.

“The demands of justice have not been met by rejecting even our plea of hearing by the full court bench,” Hamza Shahbaz said in reaction to the SC decision which snatched the status of chief minister from him and declared 76-year-old Chaudhry Parvez Elahi the Punjab CM.

He said the ghosts of Justice Munir and Maulvi Mushtaq were still haunting the aspirations of the people. The judges who hanged former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto later expressed regret but could not compensate for the loss to the country, he maintained.

The PML-N leader said his politics was not for positions but for public service. The whole of Pakistan saw how they tried to deprive them of the legitimate right to rule from day one through unconstitutional measures, Hamza said.

He said despite all the difficulties he did not back away from the mission of providing relief to the masses through giving subsidy on wheat flour, free medicines and Roshan Gharana free electricity programme. “The eternal kingdom belongs to Allah Almighty, no one’s defeat is permanent and no victory is permanent,” he said.

He said his mission was to save Pakistan and he would not retreat from it.

After Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman’s refusal, senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s oath for the post of Punjab chief minister will be administered at the President House in Islamabad, Bol news reported.

A special jet of the president will reach Lahore to take the elected Punjab chief minister. Parvez Elahi would shortly leave for Islamabad, where the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 2:00am, said the sources.

When the PML-Q leader and PTI candidate reached the Governor House, its gate was not opened for him and the governor refused to meet him.

The Supreme Court in its verdict had directed that “if the Punjab governor does not swear in Parvez Elahi as the chief minister, then ensure that the president of Pakistan administers Parvez Elahi the oath.” The governor has violated the top court order to swear in the PTI candidate as the Punjab CM until 11:30 pm on Tuesday.