Punjab CM election: Maryam Nawaz lambasts judiciary, demands full bench

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz lambasted the judiciary on Monday ahead of the crucial SC hearing on Pervaiz Elahi’s plea – addressing a press conference along with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the courts have been playing a biased role in the current political crisis and demanded a full court bench to hear the case against the ruling of the PA deputy speaker – the ruling rejected the vote of PML-Q members for the PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi and a petition was filed in the court against it.

She said that one wrong decision can blow up the entire case and the nation has to suffer for decades after one wrong verdict adding that institutions are insulted from within, not outside.

The PML-N leader lambasted PTI Chief Imran Khan for the worsening economic condition of the country and alleged him for fake conspiracy. She said which crime Khan is not involved in and questioned the court over not taking sou motu against him.

Are the suo motus only for the PML-N and its allies?” she asked.

Nawaz also said that the courts were open for Shireen Mazari but she was kept in jail for months adding that the country is in a upsetting situation because of Khan and the courts.

