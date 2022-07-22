Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the success of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of people. Image: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) succeeded in getting elected its Chief Minister in Punjab Assembly due to correct decision of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and efforts of allied parties, particularly Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for strengthening democracy.

Addressing a press conference at Model Town along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N Leader Talal Chaudhry, he said that PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, being an experienced and patriotic politician, deserved full appreciation as all the PML-N and its allied parties appreciated his decision to get Hamza Shehbaz Sharif elected as chief minister.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the success of the PML-N in Punjab Assembly was made possible due to aspirations of people, adding that the PML-N defeated those elements who were trying to create unrest in the country. “Now all such attempts have been foiled”.

“Today’s re-election of Hamza Shahbaz as Punjab Chief Minister is victory of democracy,” he said. He said that no parliamentarian can vote against the direction of the party head as per the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Also Read Punjab CM election: Imran Khan blames Zardari for buying people with money ISLAMABAD: Fuming anger over Hamza Shahbaz’s staying as Punjab chief minister, PTI...

Advertisement

The minister said the PML-N had accepted gracefully its defeat in the by-poll held on July 17 and also identified the weaknesses in candidates’ selection.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, even after winning the by-polls, criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan and others, and accused them of rigging. He stressed that politics of hatred should be weeded from the country.

He said that strict action will be taken against any violence and rule of law will be ensured at all costs, following the Punjab CM election.

The minister said that the PML-N believed in the politics of decency and civility and would continue serving people.

He said that ECP should announce the PTI’ foreign funding case soon.