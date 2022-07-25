Punjab CM election: SC bars ministers, political leaders to enter premises

SC only allowed the applicants, respondents, and their lawyers to enter the premises, bars entry of ministers

SC of Pakistan will resume the hearing on the petition filed by PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi today

The petition was filed against the PA deputy speaker ruling

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will resume the hearing on the petition filed by PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi against the PA deputy speaker ruling today and barred the entry of ministers and politicians, reported BOL News.

As per sources in the know, the SC only allowed the applicants, respondents, and their lawyers to enter the premises. “No minister will be allowed to enter the premises of the apex court,” they said.

It was also said that the restriction was imposed due to space issues in the courtroom.

On the other hand, tight security measures have been announced for the hearing today. A heavy security contingent has been deployed on the premises of the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that SC conducted a hearing on Saturday on a petition filed against a ruling by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election of the chief minister.

Dost Mazari during the election for the CM Punjab rejected the 10 votes cast by PML-Q members in support of PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi and announced Hamza Shehbaz as the new CM.

A petition in this regard was filed by Elahi and the during the hearing, SC ordered that Hamza Shehbaz will be once again interim CM of Punjab.

