Punjab CM election case: Supreme Court will announce verdict shortly

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial concluded the hearing of the Punjab Chief Minister Election case and will announce the verdict shortly.

The Supreme Court rejected the coalition government’s request to form a full bench to hear the case of the Punjab CM election. On the final day of the hearing, the counsel for Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari informed the court that he had decided to boycott proceedings.

The counsel for PPP Farooq H. Naek also boycotted proceedings. The counsel for PTI and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz completed their arguments. After final arguments by Deputy Attorney General, the court concluded arguments and reserved the verdict.