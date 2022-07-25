Punjab CM election’s result should be respected: chief justice

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said the result of the election of the Punjab Chief Minister should be respected. He said this while hearing the case pertaining to Punjab CM election.

“The one who received less votes is currently the chief minister. Even then the Supreme Court has not removed him. The court is using its constitutional and legal rights, whether somebody likes it or not, the court will not come under any pressure,” Justice Umar Ata Bandial said. The top judge said they could not further linger on the case.

Justice Ejaz ul Ahsan said Article 63A was clear. He asked if the political parties considered their MPAs dummies. He questioned what the need was of the parliament, if only the party had to decide everything. “This can happen in dictatorship, not in democracy,” he said.

Chaudhry Shujaat’s counsel Salahuddin said the court should consider all the controversial matters before taking any decision. He said an announcement in a public rally regarding support for a candidate should not be construed as a decision of the parliamentary party. He said it made no difference whether the chief minister was Hamza Shahbaz or Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

CJ Bandial said the matter needed to be resolved instantly. He said the judiciary wanted to strengthen the parliament with a strong opposition. He said the crisis in the country was worsening. “Do you want to exacerbate the crisis? You want formation of the full court bench in September. It will only increase the crisis i nthe country. Whether the SC decision is right or wrong, but it will be binding. The court will not further hold the matters of constitution and public interest in abeyance,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the coalition government’s request to form a full court bench to hear the case pertaining to Punjab CM election.

“If necessary, we will form a full court, currently the plea is rejected,” the Supreme Court announced in its verdict.

After former attorney general of Pakistan and lawyer of Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Irfan Qadir refused to argue on merit, the apex court accepted PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s request to become a party in the case. The court directed Chaudhry Shujaat and PPP’s lawyers to argue on the merits of the case.

Hamza Shehbaz’s lawyer also refused to argue on merits. Refusing to argue on merits, counsels of Hamza Shahbaz and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammed Mazari said they could not give arguments without taking instructions.

The lawyers of coalition government could not give answer of the question which was asked 19 times, “Can the party head give direction to parliamentary leaders?”