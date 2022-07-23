LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore Registry will hear today (Saturday) a petition filed against a ruling by Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari during the election of chief minister.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ejaz-ul-Hasan reached Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar said the hearing has been fixed and the judges are expected to arrive soon. He said Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial is also in Lahore.

SC Deputy Registrar said the application has been sent to the chief justice who will decide when the hearing will take place. He confirmed having received the petition and sending it to the top judge.

The PTI and the PML-Q filed a petition against the CM Punjab election After Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari’s ruling on the Punjab Chief Minister’s election about rejecting ten PML-Q votes.

Pervez Elahi’s counsel Aamir Saeed Rawn filed the petition in the SC Lahore Registry late Friday in which Hamza Shehbaz, Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari and the chief secretary have been made parties.

Advertisement

While talking to the media, Aamir Saeed said Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari had misinterpreted the SC verdict and Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP) should take sou motu notice.

The petition states that the election for CM Punjab was held whereby Parvez Elahi secured 186 votes, however, the deputy speaker in an unconstitutional and illegal manner gave a ruling to reject 10 votes.

It added that the ruling violates the apex court’s decision with regard to the interpretation of Article 63 A of the Constitution and asked the court to annul the ruling.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi lashed out at Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari for giving a contentious ruling on the chief minister Punjab election, saying Article 6 should be applied for subverting the Constitution.

Speaking to media outside Supreme Court Lahore Registry where he has gone to file a petition against the ruling, Pervaiz Elahi said Dost Mazari has committed contempt of court and violated the Constitution

He said Dost Mazari once again had called police inside the Punjab assembly building. He said they had won the election as the parliamentary party had nominated him for the CM Punjab poll.

Advertisement

Also Read Hamza Shahbaz takes oath as CM Punjab LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has taken oath as Punjab Chief Minister, a...