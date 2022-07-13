Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz approves resignation of three ministers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved resignation of as many as three provincial ministers as they intend to run by-election campaign on 20 seats.

The notification of resignation has been issued in this regard by the Department of Information Technology and Cabinet Wing. The three former cabinet members are Malik Ahmed Khan, Sardar Owais Leghari and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Salman Rafique’s resignation was approved on July7, Owais Leghari on July 11 and Malik Ahmed Khan on July 12.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz to address seven public rallies between July11-15

Meanwhile, akistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s will address as many as seven public gatherings from July 11-15 ahead of the Punjab by-polls, Bol News reported.

Advertisement

According to details, Maryam Nawaz will address seven public gatherings in multiple cities ahead of the by-elections in 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb shared the schedule of the party vice president’s speeches on Twitter.

According to the schedule, Maryam will address a public gathering in Sahiwal on 11 July, Jhang on July 12 and Layyah on July 13. Maryam would address two gatherings on 14 and 15 July.

She will address gatherings in Khushab and Rawalpindi on July 14 and Lahore and Multan on July 15.