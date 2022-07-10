Punjab governor urges to follow COVID-19 SOPs on Eid

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that Eid-ul-Adha reminded us the great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The governor said it was also the day to share joy with other people particularly destitute and needy, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said, “We must help other people who do not have sufficient means”.

The Punjab governor said let us pledge that we would always keep the spirit of self-sacrifice alive while putting aside personal differences and would demonstrate the greatest collective thinking.

He urged masses to follow COVID SOPs on this auspicious occasion.

Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has greeted the nation on Eid-ul-Adha and urged them to remember the poor and destitute on the festive occasion.

The president offered the Eid-ul-Adha prayer at Tooba Mosque in Karachi. The president along with general public prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Earlier in his message to the nation, the president said as the country faced economic challenges, there was a dire need to utilise the spirit of sacrifice. He affirmed brotherhood, selflessness and empathy for the destitute to emerge as a strong nation.

He said, “I pray to Allah Almighty to accept the Ibadah, Hajj and sacrifices of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.”

“Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of the submission and obedience of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismail (AS) before the command of Allah Almighty.”

When Allah Almighty subjected these great personalities to a test, both of them acted upon His command, the president said, adding that Allah Almighty was so pleased with their devotion that He made it an act of obligatory worship for the believers till the Day of Resurrection.

“The act of sacrifice reflects a believer’s determination that he is ever ready for the greatest sacrifice in the name of Allah Almighty.”