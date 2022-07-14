Senior Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri escaped unhurt as his car met an accident near Darya Khan area in Bhakkar on Thursday.

He was on his way to Bhakkar from Lahore for campaigning for by-elections.

All those travelling with him including Secretary General PTI Lahore Zubair Khan Niazi are safe, despite their vehicle reportedly hit a vehicle, somersaulted and fell off the road.

ضمنی انتخابات مہم کے سلسلے میں لاہور سے بھکر جاتے ہوئے دریا خان کے قریب میری گاڑی کو حادثہ پیش آیا شکر الحمدللہ میں اور میرے ساتھ گاڑی میں سوار سیکرٹری جنرل پاکستان تحریکِ انصاف لاہور ڈسٹرکٹ زبیر خان نیازی، چوہدری ضیاء اور نواز محفوظ رہے۔ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ts1i1fbd5X Advertisement — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) July 14, 2022

A journalist, Khurram Iqbal, has tweeted that the accident took place due to one of the tyres’ getting flat. The tweet has been retweeted by Qasim Suri.

Read more: Punjab by-polls: ECP issues show-cause notice to CM Hamza Shahbaz

On July 8, senior vice president Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry had announced the the PTI would move the Lahore High Court (LHC) against 19 Punjab by-poll candidates who were de-notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in May.

Advertisement

The ECP had de-notified the 19 PTI members over casting votes for PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz against their party line in the Punjab chief minister’s election on May 23.

The by-elections would take place on July 17 in 20 constituencies after the disqualification of more than two dozen members.

On July 5, issuing a show-cause notice to Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for violating the code of conduct for by-polls in Punjab, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had summoned Hamza.

The ECP had announced election schedule for 20 constituencies across Punjab on May 25.

As per the ECP’s code of conduct, no public servant, elected representative or government official should announce a development scheme in the constituencies after the announcement of schedule of the by-elections.

The election body had issued the notice on Punjab CM Hamza’s announcement of 100 unit subsidy relief package for electricity consumers under the ‘Roshan Gharana Programme’.

Advertisement

Hamza Shahbaz had announced the relief package on July 4, while the election schedule had been issued on May 25.

On July 4, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif had announced that the Punjab government would provide free electricity to domestic users consuming up to 100 units of power.