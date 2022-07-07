Quetta: Death toll reaches 48 as rain pummels Balochistan

Balochistan has been hardly hit by the recent monsoon rain resulting in deaths of locals

48 deaths reported in the last three days with several injured ones

The rains had also damaged more than 200 mud houses

QUETTA: Balochistan has been hardly hit by the recent monsoon rain resulting in 48 deaths with several injured ones, reported BOL News on Thursday.

The rain that lashed the province days back killed 16 more people in the last 24 hours in various incidents taking the tally to 48 in past three days.

Deputy Commissioner Chaman Hassan said that three people including two children were killed due to a roof collapse amid the heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, two persons drowned in the flood in Qamar-ud-Din Karez while four persons including women and children were killed in the flood in Khasnob Jalalzai.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ramzan Phalal said that four people including women and children were killed in the floods in Khasnob Jalalzai while two people are still missing.

He said that 3 people including a woman and a child were killed in a flood in Pathankot while three children drowned in Mand Redig river.

Deputy Commissioner Sultan Bugti said that two women drowned in rainwater while washing clothes at Dasht-e-Tera Mill while the bodies of two miners flowing in Machh Geshtri Nalla were recovered.

He added that the recent rains had also damaged more than 200 mud houses.

