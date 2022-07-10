Qureshi warns of Sri Lanka-like situation if bypolls rigged

MULTAN: PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the nation’s situation could be similar to Sri Lanka if attempts were made to rig the upcoming bypolls.

Talking to reporters after offering his Eid-ul-Azha prayers, the former foreign minister said that the by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies should be free and fair or else, he warned, the situation could be similar to Sri Lanka.

The PTI leader said that inflation rates have skyrocketed since the new government took charge and the prices of fuel, oil, ghee and other essential items have been hiked.

He said the textile sector will be closing after Eid which will worsen the situation and lead to further unemployment.

He said it is the responsibility of every institution to hold free and fair elections in the country. He warned that situation would turned similar to Sri Lanka if the by-elections were rigged.

Advertisement

Qureshi also condemned actions and attacks against journalists such as Imran Riaz Khan, Arshad Sharif and Sami Ibrahim. He said the situation worsened after the no-confidence motion but Imran Khan has now awakened the nation.

He said that the United States and Pakistan relations were better when both sides worked together but worsened as the US became rigid. He said they will accept decisions by US which are in national interest and will oppose those against their interests.

The by-polls on 20 Punjab Assembly seats would be held on July 17. Shah Mehmood’s son Zain Qureshi would contest the election on PP-217 Multan constituency.

Also Read Imran Khan to kick-off election campaign for Punjab bypolls on July 7 Imran Khan will kickoff election campaigning from Lahore He will address 16...

Advertisement

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com