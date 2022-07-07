Advertisement
Karachi rains claim six lives, intensity to decrease from today

  • The recent monsoon rains in Karachi have claimed six lives in different incidents
  • The incidents of electrocution in Karachi did not decrease as multiple cases were reported across the city
  • Excessive monsoon downpours are predicted for this season in Karachi
KARACHI: The recent monsoon rains in Karachi have claimed six lives in different incidents, reported BOL News on Thursday.

The reports pouring in from different areas revealed that six people died amid heavy monsoon rains – that started days back – the citizens are still enjoying the downpour in the metropolitan city.

The incidents of electrocution in Karachi did not decrease as multiple cases were reported across the city including the areas of Lyari, Musharraf Colony, Qasba Colony and Landhi.

Kamran, 30, was electrocuted in Musharraf Colony, Nazim, 55, in Daryaabad and Abdullah, 18, in Qasba Colony.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Balqis was also electrocuted in Quaidabad, while in North Karachi, a child named Ali Mehdi died and a woman was injured when the roof of her house collapsed.

Notably, excessive monsoon downpours are predicted for this season in Karachi and the Met Department has already issued warnings for heavy rainfall.

The rain that lashed the city three days back, continued straight till today and the Met Department has now predicted that the intensity will gradually decrease from this afternoon.

