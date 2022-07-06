Rain emergency: Karachi Traffic Police Helpline 1915

Karachi Traffic Police have initiated an emergency helpline 1915

The helpline will help citizens with vehicle related issues during the rainfall

The city has been witnessing the first spell of monsoon that has left the roads flooded with rainwater

KARACHI: Amid the monsoon spell in the metropolitan city, Karachi Traffic Police have initiated an emergency helpline 1915 for the citizens stuck during the downpour, reported Bol News on Tuesday.

The Traffic Police in Karachi have initiated the service to help stranded citizens in case the car or bike breaks down or runs out of petrol during the rainfall.

The traffic police official said that the Helpline 1915 would help the people with vehicle issues including punctures, vehicle breakdowns, or petrol problems during the downpour.

Notably, the city has been witnessing the first spell of monsoon that has left the roads flooded with rainwater and traffic jams for hours.

Yesterday, the citizens were stuck in long vehicle queues on the roads amid heavy rainfall. The traffic from various routes was diverted towards the alternate roads hence causing traffic movement at a standstill for hours.

Despite multiple promises by the administration in Karachi, the city was depicting another story.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Department has predicted heavy and excessive rainfall this year for Karachi. The city will likely receive the spell till July 9, 2022.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that the current monsoon spell may continue for another 24-48 hours and is likely to strengthen from this weekend.

