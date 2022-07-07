Rain system ABDOZ showing full colors in Karachi

The rain system ABDOZ is showing its colors in Karachi, where the system will continue to shower over the metropolitan city for three more days which can last up to the first eid day of eid ul Azha

The ABDOZ rain system has caused an alarming situation in Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nazimabad, and Nagan Chowrangi. In the vicinity of Yousuf Goth, KDA Chowrangi, and 5-Star chowrangi the water is on the streets and the roads up to two feet

Advertisement

KARACHI: The rain system ABDOZ is showing its colors in Karachi, where the system will continue to shower over the metropolitan city for three more days which can last up to the first eid day of eid ul Azha, BOL News reports.

According to the BOL News report, the ABDOZ rain system has caused an alarming situation in Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nazimabad, and Nagan Chowrangi. In the vicinity of Yousuf Goth, KDA Chowrangi, and 5-Star chowrangi the water is on the streets and the roads up to two feet.

The rains in different parts of Karachi also claimed life of six people in different incidents. The incidents of electrocution in Karachi did not decrease as multiple cases were reported across the city, including Lyari, Musharraf Colony, Qasba Colony, and Landhi.

Many automobiles are now filled with rainwater on the road due to urban flooding, causing serious traffic difficulties in the metropolis.

Most of the rainwater drains in the metropolitan city have overflowed due to its not cleaning before the rain. The drains include Gujjar Nala, Orangi Nala, and the Karachi University drain, where the areas around the drains are declared dangerous to live in.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi rains claim six lives, intensity to decrease from today The recent monsoon rains in Karachi have claimed six lives in different...

As per the meteorological department of Karachi, another heavy rain system will approach most parts of Sindh, including Karachi.

According to the meteorological department, the rain system will continue till Eid ul Azha.