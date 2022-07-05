Advertisement
Rain update: Karachi to again enjoy downpour today

Karachi rain: Torrential rain begins in different areas. Image: File

  • Karachi to receive rain again today as predicted by the Met Department
  • The port city will be hit by another intermittent downpour today with a thunderstorm
  • The highest rainfall of 27 mm was recorded in Surjani Town in Karachi yesterday
KARACHI: The city finally received the first spell of monsoon rain yesterday turning the weather pleasant after a long wait and it is likely to rain again today (Tuesday), reported Bol News.

The reports by Met Department predict that the port city will be hit by another intermittent downpour today with a thunderstorm. It also added that the rainy season will stay here for a few more days.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall of 27 mm was recorded in Surjani Town in Karachi. Whereas the current temperature of the city is 29 degrees Celsius and the wind is blowing at a speed of 8 km per hour.

The daytime temperature will be up to 34 degrees Celsius and the wind will blow at a speed of 18 km per hour.

Notably, monsoon rains have hit almost all parts of the country and the citizens have been relishing the weather after the scorching heat that gripped Pakistan for the past many days.

As per reports pouring in from different regions, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta, Malakand, Islamabad, Quetta, and Swabi witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

