Rain with wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

Heavy falls are also likely at few places in Kashmir, South Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the period.

Rain with wind-thundershower is expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-seven, Karachi and Peshawar twenty-eight, Quetta and Gilgit twenty-one, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain and wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower (with few heavy falls) in Jammu, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Leh while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower in Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama twenty-one degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh Sixteen, Anantnag twenty, Shopian nineteen and Baramulla eight degree centigrade.