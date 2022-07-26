Advertisement
Rains break 12-year record in Punjab: PDMA

Rain water in Lahore. Image: File

LAHORE: Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid has said that the recent uninterrupted rains in different districts of Punjab have broken the record of last 12 years.

He said emergency measures for rainwater drainage were still underway by the PDMA and district administration.

“All relevant officers and staff of the departments are trying to provide relief to the people day and night. Staff of municipal corporations, waste management companies and other departments are active in all the districts of Punjab,” he said.

According to the DG PDMA, some areas are inundated with water due to heavy rains in hilly areas of Mianwali district where flood relief camps have been completed by the authority and the administration.

He said because of heavy rains, the areas of Choti Zeerin, Bahadurgarh, Kot Mubarak in District DG Khan have been flooded and to deal with the crisis, the administration was moving people from the flood affected areas to safe places/flood relief camps.

Faisal Farid said the Flood Forecasting Center reported that there was a possibility of moderate flood at Khanki in Chenab River, the water level in Chenab River was continuously increasing. He said as per the instructions of the Punjab government, the protection of life and property of the people had been the first priority of the PDMA and administration.

