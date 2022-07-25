Rains likely to continue till July 27 in Karachi: chief meteorologist

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz on Monday said the rain system had moved towards Balochistan. However, due to its effects, clouds continued to form in the city.

“At this time, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Korangi, Shah Faisal, Malir and other eastern areas,” Sardar Safraz forecasted. He said light to moderate rain might occur in other parts of the city.

He predicted that rains could continue till July 27 in Karachi.

Earlier, he had forecasted that another system of rain will affect the city from July 30, which may continue for 3 to 4 more days.

The Met Department had warned of excessive falls this monsoon and the second spell was said to be more stronger than the previous one.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi rain update: Three killed, four injured in rain-related incidents

At least three people had died and four others injured in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Sunday.

Three people were electrocuted. A 30-year-old man was electrocuted at a home in Taiser Town, another person passed away in a similar incident near Lee Market, Saddar, and Zia, 17-year-old, died of electric shock in Liaquatabad’s Sheesh Mahal area.

Meanwhile, four people wounded as roof of a house collapsed near Pakistan Chowk in Baldia Town’s Daud Goth area.

The injured had been identified as Seema, 5, daughter of Nadeem, Krishna, 2, child of Nadeem, Pathani, 25, wife of Nadeem and Nadeem, 35, son of Chitru.

More than 300 feeders and PMTs of K-Electric had tripped during the rain in Karachi.

Advertisement

Tripped feeders and PMTs had deprived a large number of areas of the metropolis of electricity.

The areas which had suffered several hours of power failure were: DHA, Gizri, Punjab Colony, Bath Island, Khwaja Ajmer Nagri, Korangi, Landhi, Malir, dozens of goths of Gadap Town, Gulshan e Meymar, Ahsanabad, Nazimabad, Baldia, Ittehad Town, Gulshan e Zahoor, Jacob Line, Old City Area, Kharadar, Ramusawami, Jodia Bazar, Bolton Market, Railway Society, Hijrat Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Moosa Colony, Gharibabad, Khokharapar, Model Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Gulbahar and Pak Colony.