Rana Sana: 2,000 FC members will get anti-riot training this FY

ISLAMABAD: While describing the Frontier Constabulary (FC) as a national asset, Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah said on Wednesday that anti-riot training will be provided to 2,000 FC members this fiscal year and 5,000 next year.

Addressing the passing out of the First Batch of FC Anti-Riot Training Course, he stated that the FC will be supplied with all-out facilities to make it the greatest professional force. He stated that following anti-riot training, the FC will now offer additional support to the Islamabad Police and Rangers to maintain peace and order in the Federal Capital.

The minister also stated that the government will subsidize the training of 5,000 FC employees next year. He stated that when the law was amended, the FC could also execute the duty of maintaining law and order.

Considering the FC’s extra anti-riot function in addition to defending the country’s borders, he stated that women should be recruited into the force as they form more than half of the country’s overall population. He requested that the FC Commandant submit a plan for the enlistment of women into the force. He would not only get the project approved, but he would also get funding.

The minister praised the Islamabad Police, FC, and Rangers for using tear gas to disperse armed rioters and demonstrators in the Federal Capital on May 25. He stated that all three units performed admirably in maintaining law and order.

Rana Sanaullah stated that 400 FC staff had received specific anti-riot training, for which Rs 333 million had already been spent out of the budget’s total allocation of Rs 667 million.

He stated that the pay and other allowances of the Islamabad Police and FC had been increased, bringing them in line with the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police forces, costing an extra Rs 738 million.

FC personnel’s ration allowance, he noted, has also been brought up to level with the other forces, with a cost impact of nearly Rs 1 billion. Similarly, he stated that all outstanding payments totaling more than Rs 1.22 billion have been paid to martyr families by June 30.