Rana Sana Ullah: Speaker is bound to issue disqualification referral against PTI Leadership

ISLAMABAD: In view of the comprehensive ruling of the Apex Court, the Speaker of the National Assembly is required to issue a disqualification referral against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leadership, says Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday.

“The judgment in the Suo Moto case against the Deputy Speaker is a historic decision; such verdicts shape the course of nations.” And this verdict has confirmed the supremacy of the rule of law and the rule of the people,” he remarked.

The Minister emphasized that a reference will be made as a result of this decision because the previous speaker of the National Assembly and his party members were receiving wages and other benefits.

They [PTI MNAs] had not left any privileges, thus they were all at the Parliament’s disposal, Rana Sanaullah remarked.

According to the Minister, the Speaker was required to send a reference of disqualification to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and the ECP should de-seat them after that.

He added that the verdict clarified “the representatives’ limits, their course of exercising their delegated powers, and any act that is violating this trust and its impeachment,” and that “the sacred trust of power enshrined in the constitution of the people of Pakistan was to be practiced through its chosen representatives.”

The Minister read briefly two lines of the detailed verdict’s supplemental note, which states that “the constitution starts by declaring that the exercise of authority is a sacred trust and can only be exercised via the chosen representatives of the people.” This sacrosanct trust, however, has been broken by the President, Prime Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Law Minister, among others.”

He stated that there could have been no more elegant explanation or words to explain the exercise and violation of powers.

“It is also found that the series of aforenoted acts, right from the rejection of resolution by the Deputy Speaker to the dissolution of National Assembly by the President, was not performed in the ordinary course of business, but were the result of premeditation and deliberation to defeat resolution of no confidence while playing fraud on the constitution,” he continued.



Rana Sanaullah Khan accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership of betraying the confidence bestowed upon them by exercising their powers and defrauding the country.

“I demand that the President resign as a result of this judgment,” he stated, adding that “Imran Khan Niazi’s politics have died as a result of this decision, and he has sacrificed the national interest for his vested interests, violated the constitution, and committed fraud against it.”

After this ruling, this bunch of idiots and imbeciles, according to the Minister, “is obligated as per the Apex court order to contain all methods of a constitutional violation.” The honorable parliament and the federal government cannot imagine letting it go and avoiding the execution of this judgment.”

It was a terrific day for supporters of the rule of law and the Supreme Court, which he said had safeguarded the constitution’s purity.

In response to several media inquiries, the Minister stated that the Supreme Court ruling was the final verdict that was definitive and must be executed under the constitution.

“If someone wants to criticize the choice, they should do it respectfully and it should also be appreciated the other way around,” he stated.



In response to another question, the Minister stated that he wished to arrest Imran Khan, but not in situations of articles 752 and 187; rather, if the Cabinet approves the reference, he might be detained.

“The federal cabinet will determine and consider whether to file a reference against the former prime minister and his MNAs, and it will be filed accordingly.”

He stated that Imran Khan assaulted the capital and launched a battle against the government with an armed force with the intention of bringing Islamabad to a halt.

In response to a question about the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he stated that his sentence had been suspended by the then-Punjab government and that Nawaz Sharif should return after the suspension of his sentence and follow his trial to put an end to all allegations leveled against him. “All the unfounded and politically driven cases against him would be dropped,” Rana Sanaullah said.

The Minister emphasized that the Speaker has the authority to send a reference against any MNA or PTI member who is still a member of the National Assembly (MNA), adding that the Federal Cabinet will decide the next course of action at its meeting on Friday.

He stated that the Parliament and Cabinet have no choice but to file a reference against the perpetrators of the constitutional violation indicated in the judgment.