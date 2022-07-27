Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rana Sanuallah hints at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

Rana Sanuallah hints at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

Articles
Advertisement
Rana Sanuallah hints at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

Image: Screengrab BOL News

Advertisement
  • Rana Sanaullah said that the political situation in Pakistan worsens after the Supreme Court verdict
  • Sanaullah also said that if his entrance was obstructed then it would be enough base for the imposition of governor rule
  • The minister also hinted at the preparation of the summary for the governor’s rule
Advertisement

LAHORE: Minister for Interior of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the political situation in Pakistan worsens after the Supreme Court verdict in regards to the election of CM Punjab adding that the coalition government is likely to impose governor’s rule in the province.

Also Read

Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath
Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath

Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab...

He was addressing a presser in response to the election of Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM of Punjab.

Rana Sanaullah also said that if his entrance was obstructed then it would be enough base for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab.

The minister also hinted at the preparation of the summary for the governor’s rule and maintained that the summary would be presented by the ministry of interior.

Advertisement

Also Read

Imran Khan to visit Lahore, will discuss important matters
Imran Khan to visit Lahore, will discuss important matters

Chairman PTI Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow (Thursday) Imran Khan will...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story