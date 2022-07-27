Rana Sanuallah hints at imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

Pervaiz Elahi takes slot of CM Punjab, President administers oath
Pervaiz Elahi took oath as the new Chief Minister (CM) in Punjab...
LAHORE: Minister for Interior of Pakistan Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that the political situation in Pakistan worsens after the Supreme Court verdict in regards to the election of CM Punjab adding that the coalition government is likely to impose governor’s rule in the province.
He was addressing a presser in response to the election of Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM of Punjab.
Rana Sanaullah also said that if his entrance was obstructed then it would be enough base for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab.
The minister also hinted at the preparation of the summary for the governor’s rule and maintained that the summary would be presented by the ministry of interior.
