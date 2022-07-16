Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has requested the Establishment to stay away from the Punjab by-elections and prove that it is really neutral in this scenario.

On Saturday, he released an important video message on by-elections being held in Punjab tomorrow.

“Today I want to talk to the establishment very important, as tomorrow is a very important day.”

Sheikh asserted that he had never seen such an election in the history of Pakistan.

The nation will not tolerate any kind of fraud and bullying anymore, he added.

If the people vote for Imran Khan tomorrow, their path should not be blocked, he demanded, adding that if its path was blocked, a fire would spread that would engulf everyone and everything.

He observed that those who are talking about imposing Article 6 against Imran Khan, are politically blind.

He added that it is an additional decision of the Supreme Court and it is not a decision of the apex court.

The PML-N lacks intelligence, which has been imposed on the nation with two votes and one vote, he said.