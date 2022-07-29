ISLAMABAD: After the National Assembly accepted their resignations, the Election Commission of Pakistan has de-notified 11 members of National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) on Friday, Bol news reported.

A day ago, the NA had accepted resignations of 11 PTI MNAs. The seats have been declared to be vacant now and the ECP would make arrangement for holding by-elections on them.

The National Assembly had released list of the 11 PTI MNAs saying that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted their resignations. Notification regarding the resignations had been issued by the NA Secretariat.

The speaker had accepted the resignations under the authority prescribed by Article 64 (1) of the constitution. Notification of the resignations had been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). On Friday, the ECP stated that it had received the notification.

Advertisement

Here are names and constituencies of the said MNAs: Ali Muhammad Khan (NA-22), Fazal Muhammad Khan (NA-24), Shaukat Ali (NA-31), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45), Farrukh Habib (NA-108), Ijaz Ahmed Shah (NA-118), Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237), Muhammad Akram Cheema (NA-239), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246), Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari (Reserved Seat for Women (Pinjab)) and Shandana Gulzar Khan (Reserved Seat for Women (KP)).

Also Read Sheikh Rashid claims elections will be held in October ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted that the next...

On June 23, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had decided to neither accept nor reject the resignations of the PTI legislators in a bid to avoid by-elections, sources had informed Bol News.

Also Read NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to not accept nor reject PTI resignations: sources The PTI members have refused to appear before the speaker to confirm...

The PTI members had refused to appear before the speaker to confirm their resignations. Their resignations had been put aside at the Speaker’s office as the coalition government had decided to prolong the matter further.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz coalition government was prolonging the matter to avoid elections as it feared the PTI win. Notification for resignations could not be issued before the confirmation of PTI legislators as according to assembly regulations.

Advertisement

On April 22, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had said that the resignations of PTI members would be accepted in accordance with the law. The speaker had said that the resignations had been de-sealed but for the acceptance the members would be called in the chamber.

He had maintained that he would personally meet the resigning members soon to begin the process of accepting the resignations. It is pertinent to mention here that all the PTI members, except the dissident ones, had decided to resign from the national assembly ahead of the no-confidence vote.