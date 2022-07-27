Ruling coalition considers option of governor rule in Punjab

The ruling coalition has been considering the option of implementing governor rule in the province

The decision will be taken after consultation with the legal and constitutional experts

The development surfaced after the election of Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab

LAHORE: After the election of PTI candidate Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab Chief Minister (CM), the ruling coalition has been considering the option of implementing governor rule in the province, BOL News reported citing well-informed sources.

As per details, the ruling coalition has decided to implement the governor rule in Punjab and the decision will be taken after consultation with the legal and constitutional experts.

To implement governor’s rule, the legal experts have advised the government for a resolution to be passed in the National Assembly and the Senate under Article 234.

According to experts, after the approval of the resolution, the way of governor’s rule will be paved in Punjab. The federal government can impose governor’s rule for two months, while after two months, the governor’s rule can be extended for another two months.

As per the legal experts, the federal government can impose governor’s rule in Punjab for 6 months under the constitution and law and the governor will have all the powers of the chief minister for 6 months.

The final decision will be announced after consultation with other allies as well.

Notably, the Supreme Court of Pakistan yesterday announced Pervaiz Elahi victorious against Hamza Shehbaz and ordered the latter to vacate the CM office immediately while directives were also issued for the immediate oath-taking of Elahi.

