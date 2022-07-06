Saad: PML-N would win all 20 Punjab assembly seats

Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed faith that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates would win all the 20 Punjab assembly seats

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday expressed faith that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates would win all the 20 Punjab assembly seats in the by-polls on July 17.

“Voters are politically mature enough and we have full faith in their wisdom as they are fully aware of the prevailing situation,” he added. “The country is experiencing a crucial financial period owing to rising inflation, but there is a road plan to get out of it by preventing the irresponsible people from coming back into power who led the nation to the brink of default and despair,” he added.

He viewed that the people would support that party which whenever accepted the government’s reins, the wheel of the national economy started moving at a fast pace, besides building motorways and establishing universities.

“Everyone knows the leaders who had laid the foundation of a modern Pakistan by establishing a dynamic infrastructure, which is compatible with the rest of the world. The people have not ignored who had introduced the reforms in transportation and health sectors,” Saad said.

The minister desired that the incumbent government would soon be able to overcome inflation and bring it down with its cautious approaches.

He explained that the Punjab government had earmarked the required funds in the annual budget for the payment of electricity bills of the common man consuming up to 100 units per month, setting aside the impression that the facility was just for a few months.

Saad said, “the PTI leaders should concentrate on delivering such a facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, where their party was in government instead of blaming the relief-oriented efforts of the alliance government.”

He said the government had also lowered the railway fares by 30 percent to facilitate passengers during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The minister expressed the hope that the people of Punjab would vote for the PML-N candidates and give the party a chance to protect national protection.