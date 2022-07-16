Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Sanaullah threatens Imran, PTI workers with stern action if by-polls’ proceeding disturbed
Sanaullah threatens Imran, PTI workers with stern action if by-polls’ proceeding disturbed

Sanaullah threatens Imran, PTI workers with stern action if by-polls’ proceeding disturbed

Articles
Advertisement
Sanaullah threatens Imran, PTI workers with stern action if by-polls’ proceeding disturbed

Sanaullah threatens Imran, PTI workers of stern action if by-polls’ proceeding disturbed. Image: File

Advertisement

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers against disrupting the proceeding of by-polls in Punjab, saying “law will take its due course if anyone tries to sabotage the writ of the state by indulging in unlawful activities.”

Read more: Arrangements complete for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats

“Imran Khan Niazi and PTI must restrain from disrupting the peaceful proceedings of tomorrow’s by-election by inciting riots or violence,” he said in a news statement.
He issued a clear warning that nobody would be allowed to sabotage the writ of the state.
He believed that Imran Khan would resort to anarchy as the defeat of PTI candidates in the by-polls seemed imminent and inevitable.

Advertisement

Any incident like Daska by-poll would be dealt strictly, said Sanaullah who advised Imran’s supporters to abstain from taking the law into hands.

The minister said there were reports that the PTI had brought more than 500 armed persons to Punjab to create a law and order situation on the occasion of by-election.
He alleged that the rioters were given shelter by the senior PTI leaders including Parvez Khattak, Asad Qaiser Ali Mohammad Khan, and Murad Saeed.

Read more: Govt decides to deploy FC, Rangers during by-elections

Sanaullah termed the PTI’s request to appoint polling agents outside the constituency a conspiracy which was aimed at disrupting the electoral.

He said that the government would not allow those, who looted the people during the last four years, to steal the mandate of the people from 20 constituencies in the by-polls.

Advertisement
He was of the view that voters of 20 constituencies in by-polls would bring Imran Khan’s politics to an end on July 17. He assured that the government would ensure a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful election.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Governor KP administrated oath to 15 ministers of interim cabinet  
Governor KP administrated oath to 15 ministers of interim cabinet  
"We will run with Imran Khan in the next elections", Pervaiz Elahi
Lahore: Domestic female worker brutally tortured
Lahore: Domestic female worker brutally tortured
LHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till Feb 6
LHC extends protective bail of Shahbaz Gill till Feb 6
SCBAP strongly condemns arrest of Fawad Chaudhry
SCBAP strongly condemns arrest of Fawad Chaudhry
"Impossible to arrest Imran Khan," warns Imran Ismail
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story