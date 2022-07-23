SAPM Fatemi: Pakistan desires “close” trade relationships with the US

WASHINGTON: Tariq Fatemi, the Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister, met with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday and reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for “close and cordial” relations with the US based on equality, mutual cooperation, and mutual benefit, according to an embassy press release.

SAPM Fatemi had previously stated that the meeting at the State Department was “constructive.” He stated that Pakistan was a crucial participant in supporting regional peace, security, and prosperity and that moving the bilateral relationship forward substantively would benefit both Pakistan and the United States.

The Pakistani government saw the United States as a key partner in its attempts to revitalize the Pakistani economy. In this environment, our top aim was to strengthen bilateral cooperation in commerce, investment, agriculture, textiles, and information technology. While defense collaboration would remain an essential foundation of the partnership, other areas of cooperation such as climate change opened new options for bilateral cooperation.

According to the press release, Deputy Secretary Sherman agreed with SAPM Fatemi’s comments and stated that the US will continue to engage with Pakistan on a broad-based agenda to deepen bilateral ties.

SAPM Fatemi stated that Pakistan’s government will continue to cooperate with the international community, particularly the United States, to avert a humanitarian disaster and economic collapse in Afghanistan, while also engaging with the Taliban to ensure that they live up to their obligations.

Deputy Secretary Sherman, for her part, expressed the US government’s thanks for Pakistan’s assistance in evacuating from Afghanistan and stated that the US government will continue to cooperate with Pakistan to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

SAPM Fatemi informed Deputy Secretary Sherman of India’s continuous mistreatment of the IIOJK and human rights violations against Muslims in India.

He urged the international community to put an end to India’s oppressive actions and to establish the environment for a genuine and result-oriented engagement to settle all remaining issues with Pakistan, including the fundamental issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

SAPM Fatemi and Deputy Secretary Sherman remarked that this year marked the 75th anniversary of Pakistan and the United States establishing diplomatic ties. They agreed to mark this occasion appropriately.