Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
SC hears PTI dissident members case against ECP

SC hears PTI dissident members case against ECP

Articles
Advertisement
SC hears PTI dissident members case against ECP

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Image: File

Advertisement
  • SC heard case of dissident PTI members against ECP
  • The court orders the members to come prepared for the next hearing
  • The members presented before the court that PTI had not issued any instructions for the election of Punjab Chief Minister
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan heard the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members of Punjab Assembly (PA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reported Bol News on Tuesday.

The plea was submitted in the apex court against the ECP decision to de-notify them for voting against the party will in the election of CM Punjab.

The hearing was adjourned with court orders for the dissident members to come prepared for the case. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan heard the case and adjourned the case for an indefinite time.

The members presented before the court that PTI had not issued any instructions for the election of Punjab Chief Minister adding that PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi had boycotted the session on the election day.

Justice Ali Mazhar argued against the statements of the PTI dissident members and maintained that the members voted in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite being leaders of PTI.

Advertisement

CJ Ata Bandial questioned the members about the stance behind attending the session when the party had already boycotted the election of CM Punjab.

Earlier, ECP disqualified as many as 25 Punjab MPAs for violating Article 63-A of the constitution. The provincial legislators were disqualified for changing their loyalties by voting against the party line. The PTI MPAs voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for Punjab Chief Ministership. The ECP has also suspended the Punjab Assembly’s membership of the dissident MPAs.

Also Read

PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip court hearing in two references
PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip court hearing in two references

Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz skipped court hearing Their lawyer submitted a...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story