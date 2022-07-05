SC hears PTI dissident members case against ECP

SC heard case of dissident PTI members against ECP

The court orders the members to come prepared for the next hearing

The members presented before the court that PTI had not issued any instructions for the election of Punjab Chief Minister

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan heard the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident members of Punjab Assembly (PA) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), reported Bol News on Tuesday.

The plea was submitted in the apex court against the ECP decision to de-notify them for voting against the party will in the election of CM Punjab.

The hearing was adjourned with court orders for the dissident members to come prepared for the case. A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice (CJ) of Pakistan heard the case and adjourned the case for an indefinite time.

The members presented before the court that PTI had not issued any instructions for the election of Punjab Chief Minister adding that PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi had boycotted the session on the election day.

Justice Ali Mazhar argued against the statements of the PTI dissident members and maintained that the members voted in favour of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) despite being leaders of PTI.

Advertisement

CJ Ata Bandial questioned the members about the stance behind attending the session when the party had already boycotted the election of CM Punjab.

Earlier, ECP disqualified as many as 25 Punjab MPAs for violating Article 63-A of the constitution. The provincial legislators were disqualified for changing their loyalties by voting against the party line. The PTI MPAs voted for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Hamza Shehbaz Sharif for Punjab Chief Ministership. The ECP has also suspended the Punjab Assembly’s membership of the dissident MPAs.

Also Read PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip court hearing in two references Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz skipped court hearing Their lawyer submitted a...