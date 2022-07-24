SC should constitute full court bench for hearing: Kaira

GUJRAT: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira called for the Supreme Court to constitute a full court bench for hearing the Punjab Chief Minister election case.

Addressing a press conference at Lala Musa, the PPP leader said the incumbent government and allies have reservations over the current apex court bench hearing a case on the current political and constitutional crisis in Punjab.

However, Qamar expressed that the decision of full court bench would be acceptable to all political parties of the country. He said the coalition government secured huge gains in the Punjab by-elections but a storm of political uncertainty has gripped the nation.

He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan for blaming and threatening national institutions. He said Imran Khan feels entitled to gain decisions in his favour. “Just as we respect institutions, it is also important to respect politicians,” he said.

He blamed PML-Q members for violating the direction of the party head. “If the PML-Q forms an alliance with PTI, them it democratic. But if PML-Q supports us then it is considered an attack,” he said, asking Imran Khan whether he has the mandate of PTI or PML-Q.

He said the votes of PML-Q lawmakers were rejected in line with the verdict of the Supreme Court. He rejected the term of Trustee Chief Minister saying there is no provision in the constitution.

Kaira said he believes that decisions by politicians should be taken in parliament, not courts. To a question, Kaira said the incumbent regime and its allies will accept the court decision.

Kaira conceded that inflation has increased exponentially during their tenure. However, he said the price of the dollar has increased in other countries as well and not only Pakistan

In response to another question, he said Chaudhry Shujaat can only answer if he has made the right decision or not.

